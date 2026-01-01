Identifying and handling misconduct

As an editor, you’re a guardian of the academic record. Your job is to run a fair editorial process, ask the right questions when something looks off, and make decisions that protect readers and the research community.

When potential misconduct appears, staying calm and sticking to procedure is invaluable.

Misconduct or honest error? Focus on the integrity of the research itself

Concerns you see in day-to-day handling are often based around plagiarism or inappropriate text reuse, data or image manipulation, authorship irregularities, undisclosed conflicts of interest, or ethics consent problems. Not every serious-looking issue is misconduct. Some are honest mistakes that still require action (like a mislabeled figure or an analysis error).

Your decision should be guided less by intent, which is often hard to prove, and more by impact on reliability, attribution, and ethics.

Remember that Frontiers’ AI assistant, AIRA, will already have screened each submitted manuscript for more than 40 quality checkpoints. This can help you to pinpoint and look more deeply into genuine concerns.

What to do when you spot a red flag

A good rule is to act promptly, stay neutral, and document everything. Start by switching into ‘process mode’. Capture the evidence (files, screenshots, similarity reports, decision history) and write a short internal note on what triggered the concern. Then, assess the risk. Ask yourself:

does this affect the trustworthiness of the findings?

does it involve ethical approval/consent or potential legal concern?

does it compromise peer review integrity?

If the concern is credible, contact the authors with specific, non-accusatory questions and a clear request (for example: original images, raw data, ethics documentation, or an explanation of overlap).

Use language that is factual and procedural. Avoid alleging wrongdoing unless your journal’s integrity process has reached that point. Keep the circle small: share details only with people who need to act.

How handling misconduct works at Frontiers

Frontiers’ research integrity (RI) team runs AI-supported checks before publication, so that manuscripts with quality and integrity issues can be rejected before reaching the peer review phase. The team is also your point of escalation for any misconduct concerns you have during the review.

You can contact the RI team through your journal’s editorial office. You can also raise a concern on a specific issue by interacting with AIRA in the review platform. See our guidelines for editors and reviewers on:

data availability checks

ethics checks

Post-publication, the team handles all allegations of misconduct, errors, or misreporting. They do this by proactively monitoring external sources and social media, as well as investigating all concerns raised directly. If you have any concerns about research published in your journal, your first action should be to contact the team. Find out how to contact us.

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