Develop your editorial career with Research Topics

Research Topics aren’t only a tool for building your journal. They can also be a practical way to build your own profile as an editor and academic.

Take on editorial responsibility

If you’re new to editing, taking a role as a topic coordinator or co-editor can be a valuable first experience. You’ll learn the ropes with support from more senior colleagues and Frontiers’ team. Once you’ve gained more editorial experience, you can take the lead as topic editor for a Research Topic. This gives you a chance to demonstrate your judgement while making editorial decisions about the topic’s scope and direction.

Think of a Research Topic as a visible editorial project: it creates a public track record of what themes you care about, the standards you set, and the networks you can activate.

Use Research Topic leadership to clarify your editorial niche

Many editors grow quickly once they can articulate what they stand for editorially. Research Topics help you make that visible by repeatedly curating around a coherent set of questions, methods, or applications.

A helpful prompt is: If someone reads this topic title and scope, will they immediately understand what I’m trying to advance in the field? If yes, you’re building a niche that people can recognize, share, and contribute to.

Build credible visibility

Research Topics give you legitimate visibility in your field because the attention comes from contribution and service, not self-promotion. You’re showing leadership by enabling good research to be published well. You’re also setting the agenda and bringing new ideas to attention of your peers. To maximize this:

write a clear, well-argued scope that defines what the topic will – and won’t cover

put together a strong, diverse co-editing team with complementary expertise

show transparent standards and consistent editorial decisions

curate a collection that reads as coherent, not just crowded

Grow your network with purpose

Research Topics create natural reasons to contact researchers you respect, including people you may not have an easy route to approach otherwise. Invitations are professional, time-bound, and anchored in shared intellectual goals. This is an ideal environment to build new professional relationships.

Keep it focused: aim to connect with researchers who can become future collaborators, reviewers, authors, or editorial board members.

Strengthen your transferable skills

Leading a Research Topic develops capabilities that map directly onto senior editorial responsibilities.

Strategic topic selection and scope-setting

Stakeholder management

Diplomacy and clarity in editorial communication

Decision-making under uncertainty

Planning and pacing your work.

You’re not only handling manuscripts - you’re managing a mini portfolio, aligning people, and keeping a project moving.

Choose topics that help you grow

The best Research Topic for your career isn’t always the biggest one. It’s the one that stretches you slightly, with new methods, adjacent communities, or a sharper standard of evidence, while still being true to your expertise.

If you treat each topic as a deliberate step in your editorial development, you’ll build a career story that’s easy for others to recognize: thoughtful leadership, real service, and consistent quality.

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