How to develop your journal with Research Topics

Research Topics are one of the most practical ways to grow your journal or section in a focused, community-led way. Done well, they attract high-quality submissions, engage new researchers, and sharpen your journal’s identity. For Frontiers’ journals and sections, Research Topics act as a bridge between your editorial strategy and what your community is excited to publish right now.

How can Research Topics support your journal’s development?

Imagine that a new, emerging area of research in your field has come to your attention. It’s so new, your section doesn’t really have any published research on it yet, but you’d like to explore it more. Creating a Research Topic means you can specifically request submissions on that emerging theme and gather a group of researchers who are also interested in exploring it.

The topic is time-bound, so there is no ongoing commitment if the exploration doesn’t go as far as you hoped. On the other hand, if it thrives, you’ve built a new network of like-minded experts who may publish again in your journal. In some cases, Research Topics can develop into specialty sections in Frontiers’ journals, creating a more permanent home for emerging research communities.

Use Research Topics to shape your journal identity

Research Topics can refine, or reinforce, what your journal is known for. Over time, a coherent set of collections can signal your scope more clearly than a long scope statement will. If you’re trying to grow a particular section, specialty, or methodological focus, use Research Topics as a visible ‘front door’ for that content, especially when you want to reach new authors who may not yet think of your journal first.

Choose topic editors who add reach and credibility

Editorial leadership matters. The right topic editors bring expertise, networks, and energy. Often, their reputations and their approach will determine whether invitations turn into submissions. Aim for a balanced team in terms of career stage, geography, discipline, and methods. This is a good opportunity to bring on board guest editors who add an extra dimension to your existing editorial board.

Plan the content to support quality

A Research Topic is also a chance to guide quality by thinking about the types of articles that will make the collection useful to readers. Where it fits the field, consider encouraging a mix such as:

a small number of state-of-the-art reviews to set direction

original research that tests new ideas or datasets

methods or data papers that increase reusability and citations

Use this sparingly: you should not be prescribing outputs, rather you’re shaping a coherent collection. See more about quality guidelines for Research Topics.

Learn from performance and iterate

After publication, take time to review what worked: submission sources, acceptance patterns, readership, citations, and which invitations converted. Treat each Research Topic as an experiment that improves your next one. You may also build new working relationships: topic editors whose work has impressed you could move into more permanent editorial board roles, where they can provide ongoing support in upholding the journal’s quality standards.

Over time, this creates a flywheel to develop your journal: better topics attract stronger editors, stronger editors attract stronger papers, and your journal grows with its community.

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