How do Research Topics work?

Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections focused on an emerging research theme. ​ Defined and led by expert researchers, they bring together communities to write, review, and publish new research around a shared interest – sparking conversation and stimulating future collaboration.

In a rapidly changing academic landscape, Research Topics help editors to explore new themes in their field, build new research communities, and share their research quickly.

What are the benefits of editing a Research Topic?

Support the advancement of a specific area in your field of expertise

Bring together a community around a niche topic

Mentor the next generation of researchers

Stay up to date with new developments in your field

Demonstrate your leadership skills

Gain visibility for your work and your area of expertise

What is it like editing a Research Topic?

With our support, you’ll propose and develop a topic, then bring together a community of experts to review and publish articles. You’ll take editorial control, from defining the scope of your topic and choosing a team of co-editors, to overseeing peer review so only the best quality research is published. You set the timeline for your collection, and we'll work with you at your pace.

Infographic explaining the step-by-step guide to hosting a Research Topic

How are Research Topics published?

Proposal submission and approval: The topic editor(s) submits a Research Topic proposal, which the editorial office reviews for the specific journal(s) involved and the relevant specialty chief editors.

Call for participation: Once the topic is approved, editors can contact authors with the opportunity to submit manuscripts. During this stage, both the journal’s editorial team and the topic editors promote the Research Topic and encourage high-quality submissions from their networks. Depending on the Research Topic, this stage can take 6-12 months.

Manuscript submission and peer review: Once submitted, manuscripts in a Research Topic enter peer review as soon as possible. Unlike some special issues, which wait until all submissions are received before starting the review process, Research Topic articles are assessed and published on a rolling basis. The duration of peer review can vary depending on how quickly suitable reviewers are secured and the extent of revisions required.

Publication of accepted articles: Once a manuscript is accepted, it’s published in the relevant journal and will be visible as part of the Research Topic. Articles are published in a Research Topic as soon as they’re accepted, even if the call for participation is still open.

Closure of Research Topic: Once the submission window closes and accepted articles are published, the Research Topic is closed. The final contribution to the Research Topic is an editorial article written by the topic editors to summarize the main findings and bring the collection together.

Research Topic published and promoted If the topic has attracted sufficient contributions (10 or more accepted articles) the collection is published as a free ebook. The collection and the ebook can be promoted to increase visibility, citations, and downloads for the included manuscripts.

What makes a quality Research Topic?

Quality is a core part of everything we do at Frontiers. Each manuscript submitted to a Research Topic goes through the same checks and validations as any other submission. That means initial validation by our in-house teams supported by AI, followed by our rigorous peer review process. We expect a quality Research Topic to have:

a defined scope that aligns with the journals/section where it is being hosted, clearly outlined in well-written title and description

ideally, at least one topic editor who is a permanent editorial board member at Frontiers, familiar with our guidelines and ethos

a highly qualified topic editor team whose expertise aligns with the journal or section scope

a strong list of identified potential contributors from various countries

We’ve also defined tangible criteria to make sure every Research Topic we publish is of a high standard. We look for comprehensive coverage of the topic across articles and contributors. To maintain the collection on our website at the end of the project, we require a minimum of three articles per two guest editors. And to promote diversity, articles with editor team co-authors should be limited to no more than 25% of the total articles in the topic. [

How are Research Topics different from special issues?

At Frontiers we set out to improve the traditional special issue format to make it more flexible and responsive to new research communities.

Scope and structure

Research Topics bring together articles around a defined theme within a specific subject area or across disciplines. While many topics are interdisciplinary and span multiple journals, others focus on a single field. Special issues, by contrast, are typically limited to one journal and are more narrowly tied to its scope.

Submission process and timeline

Research Topics have defined submission windows but offer greater flexibility in the publication process. Manuscripts are reviewed as soon as they are submitted and, if accepted, are published online without delay - there is no embargo period. Special issues often hold accepted manuscripts until all articles are ready, publishing them together in one issue.

Editorial approach and community

Research Topics are community-led. Editors and contributors collaborate around a shared theme, often building lasting networks within and beyond the topic. Special issues are usually led by a small editorial team or guest editors to curate submissions for a specific, time-limited project.

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