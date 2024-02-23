How to promote Research Topics in your journal

Promoting your Research Topic not only drives interest in the topic itself – it also benefits your journal as a whole. This page contains some tips and suggestions for how to go about it. This guidance applies whether you are the topic editor for Research Topics or an editor supporting topics across the wider journal.

When to promote your Research Topic

For best results you should promote your Research Topic across the full life cycle: before launch, during the call for papers, and after publication. Your promotional plan should cover two goals: build a strong collection and help the published collection be seen. You don’t need a complex campaign: a few repeatable actions at predictable moments will work well.

Promote early to attract the right community

First of all, write two short pieces of copy you can reuse in emails and social media posts:

A one-sentence ‘why now’ statement

A short invitation (40–60 words) that explains the topic’s scope

Make them very specific so people can quickly self-identify whether this is relevant for them. Personal outreach is an effective early tactic, especially if you are building a group of co-editors.

Start with researchers you know, or whose reputation you know and respect. Next you can scan recent reference lists, conference programs, preprints, and the authors of relevant papers handled by your journal. You may also consider contacting people who bring together communities (seminar organizers, society leaders, special interest groups). A short, targeted message works best: why the topic matters, what kinds of work you hope to see, and what you hope their involvement will be. Even if someone you contact isn’t interested in co-editing or submitting work, you’re building a reader base that will share the collection later.

Keep momentum during the call for papers

During the active phase, aim for steady visibility rather than one big push. Share small updates at key milestones so the topic feels active. If you are the topic editor, you can coordinate with your journal team to support with this.

Here are a few actions that consistently help:

Invite one or two ‘anchor’ contributions early (a short review, a methods piece, or a perspective) to kick-start the topic

Post milestone updates (launch, first papers accepted, halfway point, final month)

Follow up once with people who showed interest, using a clear deadline and an easy ask (for example, ask them to write a one-sentence idea for their work so you can advise whether it fits)

This approach supports both aims: it increases submissions and it builds up a group of people who are already paying attention. See more about inviting submissions

Showcase articles once they’re published

Once articles begin to be published, switch your message ‘read, share, and use.’ Your job becomes helping readers discover what is in the collection and why it matters. Social media becomes your most useful tool at this stage. It can:

help increase views, downloads, and citations to the collection

build your professional network

attract collaboration and funding opportunities

raise your profile as a thought leader in your field.

A practical rhythm is to share each new article with a one-sentence takeaway, then occasionally post a themed round-up that connects several articles. Encourage authors to promote the Research Topic as a whole, not only their own article, and provide them with suggested wording.



Where to promote Research Topics

Use social media

Sharing your topic on platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Bluesky is a simple and effective way to increase visibility and impact. Encourage discovery by tagging your post - mention authors, your institution, funders, and your journal’s account. Use hashtags that are popular in your field to reach beyond your own network.

Email and website promotion

Your journal may offer more support by promoting your topic in email newsletters or on their website.

Flag your strongest Research Topics in the journal with your journal team and editorial board, so that everyone can be on the lookout for relevant emails, newsletters and website promotion opportunities.

Use event communities

Events provide a strong opportunity to promote a topic to an already engaged audience, whether you’re presenting or simply looking for relevant conversations during the day. Mention relevant topics when they answer common questions being raised in your field.

Next steps

A well-promoted Research Topic becomes a reference point people return to, not just a temporary call for papers. If you keep your message clear, your outreach targeted, and your showcasing consistent after publication, you will grow both the collection and its long-term impact.