Inviting submissions to your Research Topic

A strong invitation helps you build the Research Topic you envisaged and helps the right authors to find your topic. This guide walks through what to bear in mind when you’re sending invitations.

Finding the right people to invite

Start by considering who you’d like to send your invitation to. It’s likely you already have a few researchers in mind whose work you’d like to include. Be ambitious but realistic – contact researchers you’d love to work with but be mindful of their time and existing commitments.

Check your Loop connections for any researchers you follow whose interests are a close match. You can also look at recently published articles in your journal and attendees at relevant conferences.

Frontiers’ platform has a tool to help find contributors by searching and filtering. From here you’ll also be able to send them an email invitation and reminders.

Send a clear, appealing call for papers

Check that your Research Topic summary is easy to read and understand. Use plain words and avoid long strings of keywords. Say what the topic is about, why it matters now, and what kinds of studies you want to see. Many invitations fail because they are too broad. Authors need to know if their work will fit here. Give examples of what you welcome, and what is outside scope. Good invitations usually cover:

why you are inviting them

what you are looking for

what to do next

key dates.

Make your invitations personal to each researcher

People respond better when the invitation feels personal, not copied and pasted. In your invitation email or message, open with one or two lines that show you have a real reason for writing to them specifically. This can be as simple as mentioning a recent article, a talk, or a project of theirs. Be sincere about your interest in their work, but don’t stray into over-flattery.

Use a warm and open tone, suggesting that you’re going to be easy to work with. Include a line saying that you welcome questions. You’re building a small community around the topic so building a good relationship is important from the start.

Make the next step easy

People are busy: remove friction wherever you can. Send a short message, broken into small chunks. Even in a personal email with a warm tone, you can use headings, bullet points, and links to signpost the reader quickly and efficiently.

Include a direct link to the Research Topic website page and make it clear what they’ll find there (for instance, the topic’s scope). State the submission deadline clearly. If there is flexibility, say so. Also tell them what you want from them right now. If you simply need a yes or no, say so. If you’d like to receive a suggested title or short abstract of the research, specify that.

Overall, your goals are simple:

Invite the right people

Be clear

Be welcoming

Make it easy for researchers to say yes.

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