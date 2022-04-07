Why become an editor?

Your first editorial role
What you gain, what to expect, and how to approach the role with confidence.
Whether you are early in your career or a seasoned academic, an editorial role is a powerful way to learn, grow, and contribute. You gain insight into the publishing process, develop transferable skills, and join a network of colleagues who care about research quality as much as you do. And becoming an editor is one of the most direct ways to influence your academic field beyond publishing your own publications.
You might consider an editorial role if you:
enjoy reading widely and thinking critically about research
care about quality, fairness, and transparency in your field
want to build skills that support leadership and mentoring
are willing to invest time in service that benefits the broader community
Editing takes commitment, but it pays off in terms of insight, connections, and the chance to see how academic publishing works. For many researchers, it forms a meaningful and influential part of their academic life.
What you gain, what to expect, and how to approach the role with confidence.
How can you develop your career as an editor and gain more senior editorial roles?
Learn about how the role gives an opportunity to shape your field and leave a legacy.
Finding an editorial role starts with identifying a journal that matches both your expertise and your ethos. See our tips for making a good choice.
If you’re joining Frontiers in an editorial role, see our guidelines to get you started.