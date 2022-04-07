Why become an editor?

Whether you are early in your career or a seasoned academic, an editorial role is a powerful way to learn, grow, and contribute. You gain insight into the publishing process, develop transferable skills, and join a network of colleagues who care about research quality as much as you do. And becoming an editor is one of the most direct ways to influence your academic field beyond publishing your own publications.

Is becoming an editor right for you?

You might consider an editorial role if you:

enjoy reading widely and thinking critically about research

care about quality, fairness, and transparency in your field

want to build skills that support leadership and mentoring

are willing to invest time in service that benefits the broader community

Editing takes commitment, but it pays off in terms of insight, connections, and the chance to see how academic publishing works. For many researchers, it forms a meaningful and influential part of their academic life.

Take the next step in your editorial career

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