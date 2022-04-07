Your first editorial role

Taking on your first editorial role is a practical way to support your field and grow your own career. As an editor, you help decide what gets published, what counts as high-quality research, and how a fair and constructive peer review is conducted. You also gain early insight into new ideas before they reach the wider research community.

This page explains what you gain, what to expect, and how to approach the role with confidence.

Why become an editor?

Build your professional profile

Editorial work on a journal is a strong addition to your CV because it signals both academic judgment and professional reliability. It shows that you can assess research quality and relevance, apply standards around peer review, ethics, and publication integrity, and make balanced decisions.

Editorial roles also develop highly transferable skills. These include collaboration with diverse stakeholders, coordinating multiple timelines, handling sensitive conversations, and keeping work moving under tight deadlines. Together, these demonstrate initiative and trustworthiness - qualities valued across academic and research-adjacent careers.

Editorial roles vary across journals. Typically, you will act as a handling editor for submitted manuscripts entering peer review and will have the opportunity to lead your own special issues or Research Topics. Over time, you can use concrete outputs such as the number of manuscripts you have handled or Research Topics you have led, which makes your contribution easy to demonstrate on your CV.

Frontiers’ editorial model gives you visibility and ownership. Your contribution is clearly recorded, your decisions are documented, and your role as an editor is recognized as meaningful service to the academic community.

Grow your network

By joining a journal’s editorial board, you join a community of people who care about the same subject areas and standards as you do. That means you can discuss challenges, exchange perspectives, and learn from others facing similar editorial decisions.

Acting as an editor naturally strengthens your professional network and can lead to:

opportunities to co‑author new work or co‑edit Research Topics

invitations to speak at conferences or panels

access to experienced researchers who could become mentors.

Collaboration is a key part of any editorial role. Building strong relationships and actively networking with your fellow editors makes the difference, helping you work as a team – both within your journal and across disciplines. Not only does this boost your collaboration skills, but it also gives you the chance to learn from more experienced researchers. If you’re looking to move your career to the next level, you may even formally seek out a professional mentor from your new network.

Deepen your expertise

One of the biggest benefits of editing is the breadth of work you see. You will read new work early and see how other researchers design studies, explain results, and respond to critiques. This keeps you up to date with emerging trends and developments in your field early and helps sharpen your own research writing skills.

You’ll also encounter work from different regions, institutions, and disciplinary traditions. This diversity challenges assumptions, broadens perspective, and encourages more inclusive and critical thinking in your own research.

Develop leadership skills

Editorial roles involve making decisions, managing timelines, communicating clearly, and sometimes navigating disagreement. These are core leadership skills that become increasingly important as you progress in academia or research management.

This experience directly supports other academic roles where you must judge work fairly, work with other people, and keep things moving - such as serving on grant panels, supervising students and junior researchers, or contributing to committees or governance roles.

Help raise standards in your field

If you care about the health and future of your discipline, editing gives you a direct way to influence it. As an editor, you can promote clear reporting, ethical practice, and respectful peer review.

Even small editorial decisions add up. Over time, they shape expectations, improve research culture, and help ensure that published work is reliable, transparent, and useful to the community.

What to expect as a first-time editor

As a first-time editor, you will spend most of your time guiding submitted manuscripts through a structured peer review process and making fair, well-explained decisions. Your responsibilities typically include:

assessing whether manuscripts are in scope for your journal

inviting relevant reviewers

making recommendations based on your own reading of the manuscript

helping authors make revisions to improve clarity and quality

handling any delays or unclear feedback during the process.

You will usually begin with an initial assessment to determine whether the paper meets the journal’s scope and quality standards, as well as key requirements such as ethical statements, data availability, and clear reporting. If it looks suitable, you will invite peer reviewers, track responses, and keep the review moving.

When reviews are returned, they may disagree or focus on different issues. Your role is to weigh their input carefully, identify what matters most for scientific validity and clarity, and distinguish major concerns from minor preferences.

Your journal will provide policies, templates, and support, but you’ll still need to build confidence in consistently using guidelines and in documenting your reasoning. Frontiers provides editorial guidelines, decision templates, integrity checks, and dedicated staff support, so you can focus on scientific judgment rather than administrative burden.

How to approach your editorial role

It is normal to feel unsure at first. Most editors learn by doing, with support from their editorial team and journal.

Start with the journal’s aims and standards

Before you handle your first manuscript, review the journal’s scope, policies, and guidelines for reviewers and editors. If anything is unclear, ask. This saves time and helps you make consistent decisions.

Understand your role

With each manuscript you handle – particularly in the early days - focus on the decisions you have to make, not on achieving perfection. Your job is not to rewrite the paper. You must decide whether the work is:

within scope

ethical and responsible

methodologically sound

clearly reported

a meaningful contribution.

Almost all manuscripts will require revision by the authors, and your role is to guide a constructive, fair process.

Apply the same standards to everyone, regardless of institution, seniority, or writing style, and remain alert to common sources of bias.

Choose reviewers with care

Strong reviewers have relevant expertise, independence, and no conflicts of interest. They provide clear, respectful, and constructive feedback.

Keep a list of reliable reviewers you have worked well with, so that you can invite them again. Set clear deadlines and send polite, firm reminders where needed

Where possible, aim for a mix of senior and mid-career reviewers and ensure early-career reviewers have the right expertise and support.

Be realistic about time management

Editing work often comes in bursts - quiet periods followed by a cluster of reviews and decisions. Be sure to manage your time carefully and set some simple rules.

Block a short time each week for editorial tasks to separate it from your own research time

Confirm the typical workload (how many manuscripts per month, typical turnaround times)

Be honest about your capacity

Communicate early if you need more time

Avoid taking on new assignments when you know you’ll be busy

Many first-time editors find it manageable to treat their editing role as a small weekly commitment (often 1–2 hours/week), plus occasional heavier weeks when decisions need to be made.

By setting expectations – with your journal and for yourself – early on, you can manage your time well to fit in with your other responsibilities.

Understanding the workflow and using checklists or templates can make each manuscript easier to handle and reduce mental load.

Get support

If you’re starting out in an editorial role with Frontiers, here are some guidelines and further reading to help you.

Use these resources early and often - they are there to support confident, consistent decision-making.

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