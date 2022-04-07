Moving forward in your editorial career

Progressing from your first editorial role to a senior or Chief Editor position can be a clear pathway to growing your career. By building your subject expertise, delivering high-quality decisions on time, and taking on bigger responsibilities, you demonstrate that you’re ready to shape a journal’s direction.

Along the way, editing strengthens your wider research career by building transferable skills that apply to grant success, collaboration, and academic promotion.

Progressing as an editor

You can build an editorial career by starting small, learning the system well, and demonstrating reliability and consistency. Trust is the foundation of editorial leadership.

Learning the basics

Start by becoming comfortable with how journals operate.

Understand:

how Handling Editors are assigned to submissions

how reviewers are selected and invited

what standards guide editorial decisions

what workload and timelines are typical.

Entry routes into editorial work will help you learn the ropes, gain experience, and build relationships. Focus first on mastering the workflow and building confidence in the fundamentals.

Show sound editorial judgment

To move into more senior roles, focus on judgment and consistency. You will stand out if you consistently meet deadlines, communicate clearly, and make fair, well-explained decisions. Senior editors will appreciate collaborating with someone who is reliable and reduces the chance of delay.

Learn about the peer review process and work methodically through it each time – consider making your own checklist or workflow to ensure nothing is missed. Be realistic about your time and avoid overcommitting

Find a mentor

Editorial boards bring together experienced researchers with deep knowledge of publishing and peer review. Take advantage of this.

A simple monthly check-in with a senior editor can accelerate your learning, give perspective on difficult decisions, and help you avoid common pitfalls. Mentorship doesn’t need to be formal: a trusted colleague who you can ask for advice is often enough.

Take on editorial responsibility

As you gain confidence, look for opportunities to increase your visibility and leadership. Show that you can take the initiative by volunteering for new projects or asking how you can become involved in shaping the journal’s future.

Your first more senior editorial role may be as the lead editor for a special issue or Research Topic. This allows you to demonstrate your judgement while making editorial decisions about the topic’s scope and direction.

Keep a record of your progress too: reviews completed, manuscripts supported, turnaround times, and examples of problems you helped solve. Over time, this track record makes your readiness for senior positions clear and measurable.

Progressing in your career

As you develop your skills and reputation as an editor, reflect on how this experience strengthens your wider research career.

Get recognition and visibility

Editorial work may happen behind the scenes, but it should not be invisible. Many journals publicly list editorial board members, making your contribution visible to peers and institutions. Publishers may also highlight editors in reports, newsletters, or events, positioning you as a subject-matter expert.

At Frontiers, editors can contribute to high-profile reports such as those written in partnership with the World Economic Forum, initiatives, and community discussions, increasing your professional visibility.

Institutions and funders increasingly recognize editorial work as an important contribution to research quality and integrity. Clear evidence of your role can help you document this contribution.

Broaden your research knowledge

One of the biggest benefits of editing is the breadth of work you see. You’re likely to:

see early versions of emerging ideas, methods, and debates

observe patterns in strong submissions and common weaknesses

encounter a wide range of study designs and approaches.

This helps you stay current, identify gaps in your field, and sharpen your own research and writing. You also gain perspectives from different regions, institutions, and disciplines, encouraging broader and more inclusive thinking.

Keep your career record up to date

Make sure your editorial achievements are up to date and visible on your online profile. See our advice on maintaining your researcher profile.

At the same time, keep a record of achievements on your CV and be sure to expand upon the transferable skills you’ve gained. Highlight transferable skills such as decision-making, team coordination, and strategic planning. Focus on where you have led a project or a small team, collaborations you have built, and examples of setting research direction. For formal roles, you can request certificates from your journal or written references from editorial colleagues that confirm your contribution.

These details make it easier for hiring committees, funders, or promotion panels to recognize the value of your editorial work.

Progressing with Frontiers

Frontiers offers a structured pathway for editors looking to expand their responsibilities.

Frontiers’ journals combine active editorial leadership with professional publishing support, so you can focus on scientific judgment while gaining hands-on experience. Editors have clear ownership of decisions, visible contributions, and access to guidance, training, and dedicated editorial teams.

Opportunities include:

leading Research Topics

mentoring newer board members

contributing to a journal's strategy and scope

representing your community at events or initiatives

progressing toward a Field Chief Editor or Specialty Chief Editor role

This combination of responsibility, visibility, and support helps you build leadership experience faster than many traditional editorial models.

Next steps

What to read next to help on your journey: