Why consider a Chief Editor role?

Becoming a Chief Editor gives you a rare chance to actively shape the future of your scientific discipline. It is not just a service role; it is a strategic leadership position from which you can influence what your field values, what gets published, and how research culture evolves.

By guiding editorial policy, mentoring upcoming researchers, and championing ideas, you help to set the intellectual agenda for years to come.

Set the strategic agenda for your journal

As a Chief Editor, you may not control every decision, but you do play a central role in defining the journal or section’s direction – its scope, its priority areas, and how it grows. You help shape the mission and scope statements, defining what the areas of focus will be and what is not applicable. These choices have real consequences: they influence what researchers submit, how studies are designed, and how the field defines itself. By launching specific Research Topics and inviting key researchers to write opinion pieces, you can also highlight what’s current and important in your field. Over time, these signals guide attention and investment across the community.

Shape how the field talks about itself

Editors stand at a critical point between authors and readers. Your decisions shape what gets published and where the field is heading. As a Chief Editor, you 'll likely:

write editorials, introductions, or annual reflections

comment on trends, gaps and challenges

frame future directions and priorities.

These editorial and introductory pieces are often widely read, particularly by early-career researchers seeking guidance. They may also inform funders, policymakers, and practitioners who want to understand the state of the field. In many ways, you help write the story of the field: where it has been, where it is now, and where it could go next

Shape editorial policy and culture

If you care strongly about how things are done across your field, becoming a Chief Editor gives you an opportunity to have your say and leave a powerful legacy. In this way, editorial work becomes a practical expression of your values as a researcher. Working alongside your publisher, you can normalize best practices such as:

strong ethics and reporting standards

open and responsible data sharing

transparent peer review

appropriate and ethical use of AI tools

clear correction and retraction processes.



You can also actively cultivate a healthier research culture by:

encouraging constructive, respectful reviews

intervening when feedback is biased or hostile

supporting replication studies, null results, and methodological critiques

broadening representation across methods, regions, and communities.

Because these policies and expectations apply to all manuscripts in the journal, they become norms. Over time, your journal can raise standards not just internally, but across the wider field.

You’ll also be able to champion equality in your field by broadening the diversity of editors and reviewers and encouraging submissions from underrepresented groups. You can support fairness and openness by supporting research relevant to low-resource settings, marginalized populations, or global perspectives

Build and guide your editorial team

Chief Editors lead people as much as processes. You will lead a team of Associate Editors, Handling Editors, and Reviewers, recruiting, mentoring, and supporting them. Your appointments shape:

the intellectual breadth of the editorial board

geographical and demographic diversity of the board

the tone of the review culture

the journal’s credibility and reputation.

By setting expectations early and modelling fair, thoughtful decision-making, you influence how editors and reviewers approach their work. This mentoring effect multiplies your impact well beyond your own decisions.

Could I become a Chief Editor?

First ask yourself a few questions:

In 10–15 years, what do I want people to say this field became better at?

What harmful or limiting habits should we move away from?

Which communities, methods, or perspectives deserve greater visibility?

What kind of reviewing and mentoring culture should early-career researchers experience?

If you readily have a strong opinion about these issues and can begin to see how you would tackle them, a chief editor role may be for you. Publishers have different criteria for appointing editors. At Frontiers:

Specialty Chief Editors are leading academics and active experts in their field, typically full professors from a recognized institution with a proven track record of publication in international, peer reviewed journals and with editorial experience.

Field Chief Editors are internationally recognized in their area of research. They have an established academic career with an overarching understanding of their whole field and an extensive network of collaborating experts with a very strong track record of publication in international, peer-reviewed journals and with editorial experience.

Leading as a Chief Editor with Frontiers

At Frontiers, Chief Editors combine scientific leadership with dedicated publishing support, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than administration. You work within a structured editorial model that provides:

professional editorial office support

clear policies and integrity safeguards

technology and AI tools that streamline processes

visibility and ownership of your contributions

Frontiers’ open access model means your decisions and initiatives reach a global audience, including policymakers, the general public, and researchers in regions that may have limited access to traditional publishing systems. For leaders who want to drive research quality, openness, and inclusivity, this creates a practical platform for change, not just symbolic oversight.

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