How to accept or decline a review invitation

Receiving a review invitation means an editor thinks your expertise may be a good match for a manuscript. Before you respond, take a few moments to check whether you can review the work fairly, carefully, and on time.

It is always acceptable to decline if the manuscript is not a good fit. A prompt response helps the editor find another reviewer and keeps the review process moving.

Start with a careful look at the invitation

When you receive a review invitation, take a moment to read it thoroughly. It will include:

the journal name and specialty section

the list of authors

the manuscript title and abstract

a direct link to accept or decline the invitation.

When to accept

You should accept the invitation if:

the topic is within or close to your area of expertise

you can complete the review within the suggested timeframe

you feel confident that you can provide an objective, constructive assessment.

When you click Accept, you’ll be taken to your reviewer dashboard, where you can confirm deadlines and access the manuscript.

When to decline

It’s entirely appropriate to decline an invitation when:

the topic falls outside your expertise

you have a conflict of interest (e.g. collaboration, affiliation, or personal connection with the authors)

you cannot meet the deadline due to current commitments

Declining promptly helps editors find another reviewer without delay and prevents further reminders. If possible, you may suggest alternative experts, such as colleagues, experienced PhD holders, or qualified professionals who might benefit from the experience. Editors appreciate thoughtful recommendations.

To decline, click Decline in the invitation email or dashboard and briefly indicate your reason (such as 'Outside my area of expertise' or 'Unavailable at this time'). This will ensure you’re not contacted about the manuscript again.

Tips for responding promptly

Responding within a few days, even if declining, is an important professional courtesy. Quick responses:

keep the editorial process moving

demonstrate reliability to editors

may lead to more suitable review invitations in the future.

After you accept

Once you’ve accepted, you’ll receive access to:

the full manuscript, and any supplementary materials

review guidelines and the review forum

the submission deadline and extension options.

If your circumstances change, contact the manuscript’s editor or editorial office. Alternatively, you can request an extension through your dashboard. Clear communication helps maintain trust across the review process and keep the review on track.

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