How to accept or decline a review invitation

What's expected of you as a reviewer
Understand your responsibilities once you accept a review. Learn how to assess research critically, give timely and constructive feedback, and support a professional, collaborative review process.
Receiving a review invitation means an editor thinks your expertise may be a good match for a manuscript. Before you respond, take a few moments to check whether you can review the work fairly, carefully, and on time.
It is always acceptable to decline if the manuscript is not a good fit. A prompt response helps the editor find another reviewer and keeps the review process moving.
When you receive a review invitation, take a moment to read it thoroughly. It will include:
the journal name and specialty section
the list of authors
the manuscript title and abstract
a direct link to accept or decline the invitation.
You should accept the invitation if:
the topic is within or close to your area of expertise
you can complete the review within the suggested timeframe
you feel confident that you can provide an objective, constructive assessment.
When you click Accept, you’ll be taken to your reviewer dashboard, where you can confirm deadlines and access the manuscript.
It’s entirely appropriate to decline an invitation when:
the topic falls outside your expertise
you have a conflict of interest (e.g. collaboration, affiliation, or personal connection with the authors)
you cannot meet the deadline due to current commitments
Declining promptly helps editors find another reviewer without delay and prevents further reminders. If possible, you may suggest alternative experts, such as colleagues, experienced PhD holders, or qualified professionals who might benefit from the experience. Editors appreciate thoughtful recommendations.
To decline, click Decline in the invitation email or dashboard and briefly indicate your reason (such as 'Outside my area of expertise' or 'Unavailable at this time'). This will ensure you’re not contacted about the manuscript again.
Responding within a few days, even if declining, is an important professional courtesy. Quick responses:
keep the editorial process moving
demonstrate reliability to editors
may lead to more suitable review invitations in the future.
Once you’ve accepted, you’ll receive access to:
the full manuscript, and any supplementary materials
review guidelines and the review forum
the submission deadline and extension options.
If your circumstances change, contact the manuscript’s editor or editorial office. Alternatively, you can request an extension through your dashboard. Clear communication helps maintain trust across the review process and keep the review on track.
Understand your responsibilities once you accept a review. Learn how to assess research critically, give timely and constructive feedback, and support a professional, collaborative review process.
Find out what makes a good reviewer. Understand the experience, skills, and values that qualify researchers to contribute to the review community.
Understand the ethical standards every reviewer must follow - from confidentiality and objectivity to respectful communication and timely feedback.