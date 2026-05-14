Peer review ethics and standards

Why ethics matter in peer review

Every review is a professional responsibility. As a reviewer, your feedback can help authors improve their manuscript, support Editors in making informed decisions, and contribute to the reliability of the published record. Ethical reviewing means doing this work with fairness, confidentiality, respect, and care.

Ethical peer review helps ensure that:

authors receive fair and constructive feedback

editors can make informed decisions based on expert assessment

reviewers contribute responsibly to the research process

readers can have greater confidence in the published record.

Core principles of ethical peer review

Every peer reviewer shares responsibility for protecting the integrity of the research process. These principles define what ethical conduct means in practice for Frontiers.

Confidentiality

To maintain the integrity of the single-blind review process, ensure your identity is not revealed in any part of your review and treat the manuscript as private. Do not sign your report with your name, and check any additional files you upload for identifying information in comments, metadata, or tracked changes. Only the handling editor should know that you are reviewing the paper.

Objectivity and fairness

Evaluate the science, not the scientist. Focus on the quality of methods, data, and reasoning, not the author’s identity, affiliation, or language proficiency.

Integrity and transparency

Be honest about conflicts of interest or limited expertise. If you have recently collaborated with an author or have a financial or institutional connection, inform the editorial office and the editors immediately.

Competence and diligence

Accept reviews only when the topic fits your expertise, and you can meet the deadline. A careful, timely report adds genuine value; a rushed one does not.

Constructive communication

Offer feedback that is specific, balanced, and respectful. Aim to guide improvement, not to discourage.

Accountability

Deliver your review on time and notify the editor or the editorial office promptly if circumstances change. Consistent, professional reviewing earns lasting trust in the community.

We also adhere to the principles outlined by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), an international body that establishes best practices for peer reviewers, editors, and publishers. Reviewers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with COPE's Ethical Guidelines for Peer Reviewers as part of maintaining integrity and transparency throughout the process.

Upholding ethics throughout the reviewing journey

Before accepting Confirm that the manuscript aligns with your expertise, that you have time to complete a thorough review, and that you have no conflicts of interest. If you are unable to review, decline promptly and, if possible, recommend another qualified expert. During review Read the full manuscript carefully before forming conclusions. Focus on scientific validity, clarity, and sound methodology. Keep notes private and do not share details with colleagues unless approved by the editor. When giving feedback Provide comments that are evidence-based and respectful. Address the work, not the author. Offer practical suggestions that help the authors improve their study. Constructive feedback enhances the quality of research and supports open dialogue. After submission Do not discuss or reuse any part of the manuscript until it is published. If you identify an error or conflict after submission, contact the editor immediately.

Transparency and recognition in open peer review

Frontiers uses an single-anonymized, collaborative peer review model that makes the process transparent and educational for everyone involved.

Transparency: Reviewer names appear on accepted papers, recognizing expertise and accountability . If you recommend rejection, your name will not be published.

Dialogue: Reviewers and authors communicate directly through the review platform, strengthening understanding and improving outcomes.

Visibility: Contributions are acknowledged through Reviewer certificates, annual Reviewer lists, and verified records via ORCID or Publons.

Open peer review fosters accountability and mutual respect. It demonstrates to readers that research has been evaluated with integrity and professionalism.

Common ethical challenges and how to avoid them

Even experienced Reviewers can encounter ethical dilemmas. Awareness of how to address these challenges can help prevent them.

Challenge How to respond ethically Using unpublished information Never use ideas, data, or figures from a manuscript in your own work until it is published. Conflicts of interest Disclose any professional, financial, or personal connection you have with the authors. Editors will assess whether it affects your suitability to review. Plagiarism or text reuse Do not copy text, figures, or concepts from the manuscript. Treat all content as confidential until publication. Unconscious bias Focus on the science alone. Evaluate the study’s quality regardless of author background, language, or institution. Overstepping the role Recommend, do not direct. Suggest citations to your own work only when clearly relevant.

Building a culture of ethical collaboration

Ethical reviewing is the foundation of open science. Every responsible review contributes to:

stronger, more inclusive research communities

transparent, trustworthy publications

scientific progress that benefits society.

By reviewing ethically, you help protect the credibility of the scientific record and ensure that research continues to serve the global community.

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