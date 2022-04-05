What are the types of peer review?

Peer review is central to publishing, but not all publishers and journals use the same model.

This page explains the main peer review models, their benefits and limitations, and details the type of peer review used by Frontiers' journals.

Peer review types

Type How it works Advantages Limitations Example Single-anonymized review Reviewers know the editor and author’s identity, but authors don’t know the reviewers. Protects reviewer anonymity; common across many fields. Knowing the author’s identity may introduce bias. You submit a manuscript to a journal. Reviewers can see your name and institution while assessing the paper. After publication, their names appear with the article. Double-anonymized review Both author and reviewer identities are hidden. Reduces potential bias linked to reputation, affiliation, or location. Complete anonymity can be difficult to maintain. Methods, writing style, or self-citations may reveal identity. A journal removes your name and self-citations. Reviewers don’t know you’re a first-time author, so your paper is judged purely on content. Triple-anonymized review The identities of authors, reviewers, and editors are all hidden until after a decision is made. Further minimizes conscious and unconscious bias at every stage. Complex to manage; can slow communication and complicate conflict resolution. A journal removes all identifying details before review and decision-making, ensuring no participant knows who the others are until the article is accepted or rejected. Open peer review Reviewer names, and sometimes their reports, are published alongside the article. Increases transparency; reviewers receive visible recognition. Some reviewers may be less candid if identified. A journal publishes reviewer reports and author responses with the article, letting readers follow the discussion. Transparent peer review Review reports are published with the paper, but reviewer names remain anonymous. Displays the review process openly while protecting reviewers. Reviewers don’t receive public credit unless they choose to sign their reports. A journal publishes the anonymous reviewer comments and author replies with the article. Collaborative review Authors, reviewers, and editors communicate directly during review. Enables faster, more constructive revisions. Time-intensive; requires active editorial moderation. A journal hosts an online forum where authors and reviewers exchange feedback in real time. Post-publication review Articles are published first, then openly reviewed by the community. Speeds up dissemination; invites broad engagement. Quality control relies on active participation after publication. A preprint server posts your paper, and researchers worldwide comment publicly, shaping later revisions.

Why does the type of peer review matter?

The review model affects how authors, reviewers, and editors interact during the publishing process. It can influence:

transparency: who can see the identities of authors, reviewers, and editors, and whether review reports are shared

accountability: how reviewers and editors are recognized for their role in improving the manuscript

bias reduction : whether anonymity is used to help reduce the influence of reputation, affiliation, location, or career stage

dialogue: how much direct discussion happens between authors, reviewers, and editors during review.

Which peer review model does Frontiers use?

We follow a single-anonymized, collaborative review model that strikes a balance between transparency and constructive dialogue.

Single-anonymized during review; open identities on acceptance. During the review process, reviewers can see the author and editor identities, but the authors don’t know the reviewer identities. After acceptance, the names of the Handling Editor and Reviewers are listed on the published article.

Collaborative peer review. Frontiers uses an online review forum, where authors and reviewers can communicate directly, guided and moderated by the Handling Editor. This reduces misunderstandings and often speeds up the revision process.

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Why is Frontiers' peer review model so important?

When research undergoes rigorous expert review, it builds a foundation of trust in the scientific record that accelerates scientific progress and impact for wider society.

Our Handling Editors and Reviewers bring deep expertise to the peer reviewing process. By entering into a constructive exchange with authors, they work together to directly improve the manuscript, ensuring that the best possible version is published.

By adding the names of each Reviewer and Editor to the published articles, we encourage them to act responsibly and in the best interests of the final work, building accountability and - ultimately - trust.

Frequently-asked questions

Which type is most common? Single-anonymized is still the most widely used approach across publishers and disciplines, because it’s administratively simpler, and aligns with long-standing norms in many fields; reviewers can better assess fit, prior work, and potential conflicts when they know the authors.

Is posting a preprint equivalent to open or post-publication peer review? No. A preprint is shared before formal review. Post-publication peer review happens after an article is published and may include corrections, open commentary or formal evaluation.

As preprints are shared before review, quality control and reliability vary widely. Errors, overclaims, or non-reproducible results can spread quickly, be amplified by media and social platforms, and influence policy or public opinion before expert vetting.

Is posting a preprint equivalent to open or post-publication peer review? No. Posting a preprint is not part of Frontiers’ review process, and it is not equivalent to open or post-publication peer review. Because it has not yet been assessed by any editors or reviewers, its quality and reliability can vary.

At Frontiers:

we do not publish preprints

all manuscripts undergo the same collaborative, single-anonymized peer review before acceptance

post-publication peer review is not a review option in our workflow. Instead, any issues identified after publication are handled through our formal corrections process.

Commentary and Opinion articles are separate article types. They have their own submission routes and undergo full peer review, rather than functioning as informal post-publication critique.

This distinction helps ensure clarity for authors and reviewers and supports consistency in how published work is evaluated and corrected when needed.

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