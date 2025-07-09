What is peer review and why does it matter?

Peer review is one of the main ways researchers contribute to science beyond their own work. By assessing a manuscript before publication, you help editors determine whether the research is valid, clearly reported, ethically conducted, and supported by the evidence.

You also help authors strengthen their work while developing your own critical reading, analytical, and feedback skills. This page explains what peer review is, why it matters, and how Frontiers’ peer review process works.

What is peer review?

Peer review is the process by which researchers evaluate one another’s work to determine whether it is suitable for publication. Independent experts in the same field (reviewers) assess the manuscript’s validity, originality, clarity, and contribution to the field. Their feedback guides the editor’s decision to accept, revise, or reject the article.

Peer review identifies concerns before publication, helping safeguard the reliability of published research. At its best, it improves the manuscript by helping authors refine their arguments, methodology, and interpretations.

Why peer review matters



1. Upholding scientific integrity

Reviewers help detect methodological flaws, errors, or ethical concerns that may not be obvious to editors or readers. Their feedback strengthens the scientific record.

2. Ensuring relevance and rigor

By assessing whether a study’s findings are novel, credible, and well-supported, reviewers help maintain the high standards expected by journals and the broader academic community.

3. Enhancing manuscripts

Constructive criticism enables authors to improve the clarity, robustness, and impact of their work.

4. Building trust in science

Rigorous review increases reader confidence in published research, whether they’re scientists, clinicians, policymakers, or the public.

Peer review at Frontiers: what makes it unique?

Expert reviewers

Reviewers are subject-matter experts who assess each manuscript using a structured review report. They consider the rigour of the methodology, whether the conclusions are valid, and whether those conclusions are supported by sufficient data.

Experienced editors

Editors are recognized leaders in their fields who guide the process with care and precision. They make their recommendation once the reviewers confirm the manuscript’s validity, ensuring that every accepted paper meets rigorous scientific and ethical standards.

Interactive online forum

Our secure review forum allows authors, reviewers, and editors to collaborate directly. This transparent, direct exchange helps clarify feedback, resolve questions quickly, and enhance the manuscript's quality through constructive dialogue.

Transparent authorship and accountability

At publication, the names of reviewers and editors appear on the article. This openness promotes professionalism and shared responsibility for the final published work. It also credits the editors and reviewers, who contribute their time in the evaluation of the article.

Editorial and quality support

An in-house peer review team supports every stage of the process. They monitor timelines, mediate communication when needed, and ensure that all reviews meet Frontiers’ standards for fairness, rigor, and clarity. They also provide support and assistance to authors, reviewers and editors.

AI-powered integrity checks

AIRA, our AI-supported review assistant, performs more than 50 quality and ethics checks before manuscripts enter peer review. It flags potential issues, such as plagiarism, image manipulation, or fabricated data, allowing editors and reviewers to focus on the scientific content. People, not AI, always make the final judgment. Learn more about how we use AI.

Together, these elements create a process that is fast, fair, and transparent, helping authors refine their work while ensuring that published research is trustworthy, methodologically sound, and valuable to the scientific community.

What makes a good review?

A good peer review focuses on both constructive feedback and scientific validity. Your role is to help ensure that a manuscript meets the standards of rigorous, transparent, and ethical research, while guiding authors to strengthen their work.

Your review should always be:

objective : grounded in evidence, not personal opinion.

constructive: aimed at improvement, even when recommending rejection.

clear and respectful: organized, specific, and collegial in tone.

timely: submitted within the agreed timeframe to keep the process efficient.

At Frontiers, reviewers assess each manuscript using the VALID criteria, which define the core qualities of sound scientific research.

V - Valid research question and hypothesis Does the study pose a meaningful research question or hypothesis, grounded in an appropriate and relevant theoretical framework?

A - Applies correct and transparent methodology Is the methodology appropriate for the question being asked? Are the study design, data collection, and materials clearly described and reproducible?

L - Language and presentation Is the manuscript written clearly and logically? Are figures and tables accurate, well-labeled, and in line with accepted scientific standards?

I - In line with Frontiers’ author guidelines Does it meet Frontiers’ editorial and ethical standards, including research integrity, data transparency, and compliance with ethical policies?

D - Determined by grounding in existing literature Is the work situated within the current scientific landscape, supported by sufficient and relevant references, and does it build appropriately on existing research?

Using the VALID framework helps ensure your review is comprehensive, balanced, and fair. It also provides authors with clear, actionable feedback on how to improve their manuscript before publication, thereby strengthening the quality and trustworthiness of the final article.

Learn more about how to apply these principles in Peer review ethics and responsibilities. [Link to page]

Frequently asked questions

What should I focus on in a peer review? Focus on whether the research question is valid, the methods are appropriate and transparent, the conclusions are supported by the results, and the manuscript is clear, ethical, and well-grounded in the literature.

Do Reviewers make the final publication decision? Reviewers provide expert assessments and recommendations. The Handling Editor makes the final editorial decision, supported by reviewer feedback and Frontiers’ quality checks.

Will my name appear on the article? At Frontiers, the names of endorsing Reviewers and the Handling Editor are disclosed on published articles, supporting transparency and accountability.

What should I do if I have a conflict of interest? Declare any actual or potential conflict before accepting the review. When in doubt, contact the editorial office for guidance.

Who should I contact if I have further questions about peer review?

The peer review team is available to help with any questions or concerns. Contact your journal's editorial office for support.

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