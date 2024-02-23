What’s expected of you as a reviewer

Your role in advancing quality research

As a peer reviewer, you help assess whether a manuscript is clear, reliable, and supported by evidence. Your feedback helps authors improve their work and supports editors as they make decisions about whether a manuscript is ready for publication.

A good review is fair, constructive, timely, and focused on the research. This page explains what is expected of you during the review process and how to approach your role with confidence.

What you agree to when accepting peer review

When you accept a review invitation, you are confirming that:

the manuscript fits your area of expertise

you meet the journal’s requirements

you can complete the review within the requested timeframe

you can provide an objective and constructive assessment

you do not have a conflict of interest with the authors, Handling Editor, or research

you will treat the manuscript and review discussion as confidential.

At Frontiers, our Reviewers are asked to confirm conflicts of interest before accepting an assignment. If you need to declare a possible conflict, contact the editorial office before proceeding.

What makes a strong and helpful peer review?

Editors and authors value reviews that are:

Focused on the science: concentrate on the study’s design, data, analysis, and conclusions rather than personal views or presentation style.

Balanced: acknowledge what works well, not just what needs improvement. Highlight originality, relevance, and strengths before noting weaknesses.

Actionable: provide clear, specific suggestions that help authors revise effectively. Avoid vague or overly general comments.

Respectful and professional: use a constructive tone that encourages collaboration and learning, whatever your final recommendation.

How to structure your peer review report

Frontiers’ collaborative review format helps make feedback clear and consistent. A strong review typically includes the following aspects.

1. Summary and context.

Briefly restate the study’s purpose and main contribution. This helps confirm understanding and orients the editor.

2. Major comments.

Address scientific or methodological issues that must be clarified or improved before publication.

3. Minor comments.

Note small edits or clarifications that could improve readability, style, or organization.

4. Recommendation.

Select your overall recommendation in the review form (e.g., accept, revise, reject) and justify it briefly in your comments to the editor.

Meeting timelines and communication standards

Timely reviewing keeps the publication process fair and efficient for authors.

Accept only when you can commit to the deadline, and always notify the editor early if your circumstances change. Use the review form and discussion forum to communicate clearly and keep all correspondence professional.

Collaboration and transparency

Our open online peer review fosters a constructive exchange among reviewers, authors, and editors. You can expect:

direct dialogue with authors through the review forum, guided by the editor

visibility for your contribution, with your name published on accepted papers

reviewer certificates on completed reviews, regardless of publication or rejection.

How we support you

To make reviewing efficient and rewarding, Frontiers provides you with tools and resources.

Reviewer dashboard: manage invitations, track progress, and access certificates.

Structured review forms: ensure clarity and consistency across reports.

Conflict-of-interest checks: built into the invitation stage.

Reviewer resources: including tutorials, ethical guidance, and sample reports.

Editorial support: clear communication from handling editors and the peer review team at every step.

What reviewers gain in return

High-quality reviewing contributes directly to your own professional development, and it:

enhances critical reading and analytical skills

expands professional visibility and credibility within your field

strengthens connections with editors and fellow researchers

demonstrates commitment to scientific integrity and collaboration.

By consistently delivering constructive, timely, and fair reviews, you become part of a trusted network that advances open and reliable science.

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