Who can become a reviewer?

If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re qualified to review a research paper, you’re not alone. Many researchers assume peer review is only for senior professors. In reality, researchers at various career stages, from early postdoctoral fellows to established experts, play an important role in reviewing.

This page explains who is eligible to participate in the review process, what qualifications are relevant, and how you can join in.

Why review research?

Peer review isn’t just a service to science or your field; it benefits you too. Taking part can develop your skills and wider career.

Sharpen your skills. Reviewing trains you to assess study design, methodology, and clarity of writing with a critical eye. These same skills make you a stronger author, increasing the quality of your own publications.

Keep your knowledge current. As a reviewer, you gain early access to new findings and methods before they are shared with the broader community. This insider view keeps you ahead of the curve in your field.

Expand your profile. Thoughtful reviews don’t go unnoticed. Editors often invite reliable reviewers again and may recommend them for editorial boards. Colleagues also recognize reviewers as trusted experts, which can lead to new collaborations.

For the wider scientific community, reviewing makes a difference.

Improve the quality and clarity of published work. Reviewers catch errors, highlight missing evidence, and suggest clearer explanations. This ensures the final paper is accurate, accessible, and useful to future readers.

Uphold research integrity and trust in science. By critically assessing data and methods, reviewers help prevent flawed or misleading studies from being published. This safeguards the credibility of the scientific record.

Support a fair publishing process. Peer review balances the interests of authors, editors, and readers. Thoughtful, unbiased reviews ensure that every manuscript is judged on its scientific merit, not on reputation or background.

Support open access to reliable research. Reviewers help strengthen research that is made freely available to readers worldwide. By checking its quality, clarity, and scientific rigour, you contribute to a shared body of open knowledge that researchers and the wider community can access and build on.

What qualifications do you need?

Journals generally expect reviewers to have:

subject expertise demonstrated through publications or current projects

a research degree (often at a PhD level, though experienced clinicians and industry experts may also review)

active engagement in their field, ensuring they can assess the latest work.

Editors verify these qualifications to ensure that every manuscript is evaluated by experts in the appropriate field.

How are reviewers selected?

Editors choose reviewers based on subject match and availability. They may:

search databases such as ORCID or PubMed for authors with relevant expertise

use platforms like Loop and our review forum tools to find active researchers

invite authors of related papers they’ve recently read.

Example: If you’ve published a paper on renewable energy storage, you might be invited to review a new manuscript on lithium-ion battery advances.

If you’re looking to review with Frontiers, having an up-to-date Loop profile can help ensure editors can find you.

What skills make a good reviewer?

The best reviewers combine subject expertise with soft skills.

Skill / attribute Why it matters for reviewers What makes feedback effective What makes feedback poor Subject expertise Ensures you can judge methods, analysis, and contribution. Evidence-based, manuscript-focused comments; refers to specific sections. Vague or uninformed comments; lack of context. Critical analysis Ability to identify strengths, gaps, or missing references. Highlights major issues with justification and actionable suggestions. Nitpicking every minor issue; demanding unrealistic changes. Clear communication Helps authors understand and act on your comments. Precise, detailed, and logically structured feedback refers to paragraphs/pages. Too brief, ambiguous, or disorganized feedback. Fairness and objectivity Maintains the integrity of the process. Focus on the work, not the author; open-minded toward new ideas. Bias, personal preferences, or ‘hijacking’ to cite one's own work. Timeliness Keeps the publication process moving for authors. Reviews delivered within 2–3 weeks. Accepting a review but repeatedly delaying. Constructive approach Supports authors in improving their papers. Corrective and constructive: suggestions framed respectfully and helpfully. Demeaning tone; attacking the author rather than the work. Respectful Builds collegiality in the research community. Professional language, supportive framing, collegial respect. Hostile or dismissive comments. Feedback literacy Recognizes review as both intellectual and social. Balances critique with encouragement; acknowledges contribution; builds relationships. Treats review as one-way criticism, with no sense of support or dialogue.

What support is available for new reviewers?

Most journals don’t expect you to figure it out alone. You can access:

Peer review guidelines, which explain the review process, quality standards, and what Frontiers expects from Reviewers

Training modules and webinars, where available, with guidance and practical examples

Feedback from Editors on the relevance and usefulness of your review

Support from the editorial team at any stage of the review process

What to do if you’re unsure you qualify to review

Not every researcher feels ready to review, and that’s fine. But there are ways to build confidence.

If you’re just starting your career, ask a trusted colleague if you can co-review. This lets you practice under supervision

Contact journal or Research Topic editors and ask whether your background fits the paper

Start small: accept shorter case reports or methodological papers first

Learn gradually: each review strengthens your skills for the next one

Over time, you’ll build a track record, and editors will remember you as a reliable reviewer.

Frequently-asked questions

Do you need to be a professor?

No. Professors are often asked, but so are postdocs, early-career faculty, and professionals outside academia. The key factor is expertise, not title.

Can early-career researchers review?

Yes, and many editors actively encourage it. If you’ve recently published in a peer-reviewed journal, you may already qualify. A good entry point is co-reviewing with your supervisor or mentor, where you jointly provide feedback.

Do you need reviewing experience?

Not necessarily. Editors value fresh perspectives. Clear, thoughtful comments are often more useful than overly technical critiques.

How many papers should I review each year?

There’s no fixed number. Many researchers aim to review at least five manuscripts annually, often matching the number of papers they submit.

Will I be credited for reviewing?

Yes. Some journals acknowledge reviewers in annual thank-you lists, and services like Publons or ORCID let you track your contributions. Reviewers can download a certificate from My Frontiers to recognize their contribution to the peer review process. This is available once the review is complete.

What happens if I’m unable to complete a review on time?

You should decline quickly or notify the editor or journal’s editorial office as soon as possible. Timeliness is essential to avoid delaying the publication process.

Do I have to accept every invitation?

No. Only accept if the manuscript aligns with your expertise; you have the time to review it carefully, and you do not have a conflict of interest with the research or the authors.

Can I suggest changes to improve the manuscript or just point out flaws?

Both. A strong review highlights weaknesses but also gives constructive suggestions to help authors strengthen their paper.

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