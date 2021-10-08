Reviewer resources

Your essential toolkit for reviewing with Frontiers

These resources bring together practical guidance and essential tools to help you in your role as a reviewer. From getting to grips with the peer review process to understanding the technology and tools we use, you’ll find clear, accessible support at every step.

Whether you are new to reviewing or an experienced and trusted member in the peer review process, these resources will help you navigate the role with clarity.

Your starter kit: resources to get under way as a reviewer

Learn more about being a reviewer

Essentials and tools you'll need as a Frontiers Reviewer