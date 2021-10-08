Reviewer resources

Getting started as a reviewer
From accepting invitations to the ethics of peer review, learn the essentials of what it means to be a reviewer.
Tools and guidance for every stage of peer review
These resources bring together practical guidance and essential tools to help you in your role as a reviewer. From getting to grips with the peer review process to understanding the technology and tools we use, you’ll find clear, accessible support at every step.
Whether you are new to reviewing or an experienced and trusted member in the peer review process, these resources will help you navigate the role with clarity.
From accepting invitations to the ethics of peer review, learn the essentials of what it means to be a reviewer.
Follow Frontiers' peer review process, from accepting an invitation to submitting your review. Our guide and first-time reviewer checklist help you get started with confidence.
Explore the tools and systems that support a secure, efficient review - from accepting an invitation to submitting your recommendation.
Discover how reviewing can build your expertise, support your career, and help advance research in your field.