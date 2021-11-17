Our platforms and tools

Using the peer review platform
How to use our review forum in your role as a reviewer, where to find key tools, and what to do if you need help
If you're new to reviewing at Frontiers or simply need a reminder, this section helps you learn about the platforms, technology, and tools that supports Frontiers' peer review process and how to use them.
How to use our review forum in your role as a reviewer, where to find key tools, and what to do if you need help
This page explains what our AI review assistant does, what it does not do, and what your responsibilities are as a reviewer.
How to find the review forum, resolve common technical problems, and get the right support when you need it
Our playbook gives support at all stages of research, including impactful applications of AI during editorial review and decision making, with practical considerations and prompt templates you can copy and paste to adapt to your own needs.