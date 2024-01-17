How AIRA supports peer review

AIRA is Frontiers’ automated quality and research integrity screening system. It checks manuscripts and review activity at several stages of the publishing process, helping identify matters that may need closer attention.

For reviewers, the main point is simple: AIRA supports the review process, but it does not replace your expertise. You still assess the research question, methods, results, interpretation, and conclusions. AIRA helps Frontiers’ editorial and research integrity teams identify possible integrity, compliance, or process concerns that may need human assessment.

This page explains what AIRA does, what it does not do, and what your responsibilities are as a reviewer.

What AIRA means for your review

AIRA helps make screening more systematic, but your review remains essential. Automated checks can identify patterns, missing information, or possible risks, but they cannot understand the full scientific context of a manuscript in the way an expert reviewer can.

Your role is to assess whether the manuscript is clear, reliable, and supported by evidence. You should still consider whether:

the research question is clear and relevant

the methods are appropriate and described in enough detail

the results support the conclusions

limitations are acknowledged

ethical requirements appear appropriate for the study

the manuscript reports the information needed to assess the work

you have any conflict of interest that could affect your review.

A manuscript may pass automated screening and still contain scientific or reporting issues that require your expertise. Equally, an AIRA flag does not mean the research is scientifically unsound.

What AIRA checks

AIRA is built into Frontiers’ publishing platform and has supported quality and research integrity checks since 2018. It examines manuscript files, submission information, and relevant information about the people involved in the review.

AIRA runs more than 50 automated checks before peer review, with further checks taking place throughout the manuscript journey. These checks may relate to three broad areas.

Research integrity checks can include text overlap, image integrity, repeat submissions, possible papermill concerns, or signs of fabricated content.

Policy and compliance checks can include ethics and consent statements, data availability, language quality, journal scope, and section scope.

Process checks can include possible conflicts of interest between authors, editors, and reviewers, as well as the quality and completeness of the review process.

AIRA does not determine whether a problem exists. It identifies patterns or missing information that may need to be examined by a person with the relevant responsibility and expertise.

How AIRA fits into the manuscript journey

AIRA does not run only once when a manuscript is submitted. Different checks take place at different stages because new information becomes available as the manuscript moves through review.

At submission, AIRA checks the manuscript and submission information for matters such as text overlap, image integrity, ethics statements, data availability, scope, and language quality. If a check identifies a possible concern, the manuscript may be examined by a research integrity specialist before it enters peer review.

When editors and reviewers are assigned, further checks may look for possible conflicts of interest or relevant professional relationships. Additional checks may run when a review report is submitted, when authors revise the manuscript, and before the manuscript is accepted.

This means a manuscript can pass its initial checks and still require attention later. For example, a revised figure may need to be assessed, or a relationship between people involved in the review may only become relevant after assignments have been made.

Stage How AIRA supports the process Submission Checks manuscript files, statements, submission information, and possible integrity concerns. Editor and reviewer assignment Checks for possible relationships (such as shared affiliations and institutions), conflicts, or assignment concerns. Peer review Supports checks relating to the review process and submitted review reports. Revision Checks revised files and information that may have changed. Before acceptance Helps identify unresolved quality, integrity, or process concerns.

The checks shown in the platform may vary depending on the manuscript stage and the role of the person viewing them. Many AIRA findings are visible only to editors, the editorial office, or the research integrity team.

AIRA flags; people decide

An AIRA flag is not proof of an error, policy breach, or misconduct. It means the system has identified something that may require human attention.

A flag might be raised because a required statement couldn’t be found, information appears inconsistent, or a similarity has been detected between people or documents. In some cases, the required information may be present elsewhere in the manuscript or expressed in language the automated check did not recognize.

For this reason, AIRA findings are assessed by people with the relevant responsibility and expertise. Depending on the issue, this may include the Handling Editor, the Peer Review Specialist, the Research Integrity Specialist, or another member of the editorial office.

They examine the flag in context and decide whether:

no further action is needed

authors should clarify or correct something

an editor or reviewer should confirm relevant information

additional specialist assessment is required

the manuscript should be held while a concern is investigated

a formal research integrity process is needed.

AIRA makes initial screening faster and more consistent. Human experts remain responsible for interpreting its findings and deciding how the manuscript should proceed.

Responding to conflict-of-interest questions

AIRA may help identify possible relationships between authors, reviewers, and Handling Editors. These checks can draw on information such as affiliations and past collaborations.

An identified connection does not automatically mean that a conflict of interest exists. Researchers may work in the same field, belong to large institutions, or have collaborated as part of a wider group without this affecting their independence.

You are responsible for declaring any relationship or potential conflict of interest that could reasonably be seen as affecting your judgment. This could include:

recent collaboration with an author

a close personal or professional relationship

employment at the same institution where independence may be affected

a direct academic or financial interest in the outcome

active competition or a personal dispute

another circumstance that could create actual or perceived bias.

If Frontiers contacts you about a possible relationship, respond openly and provide enough context for the Handling Editor or editorial office to assess it. They will decide whether you can continue with the review.

If you become aware of a possible conflict after accepting the invitation, report it immediately. Do not wait until your review is complete.

What to do if you notice an integrity concern

AIRA is designed to identify many common integrity risks, but no automated system can detect every issue. Your subject knowledge may allow you to recognize a concern that was not identified during screening.

You might notice:

data that appear internally inconsistent

figures that appear duplicated or unexpectedly similar

methods that could not have produced the reported results

references that appear irrelevant or manipulated

substantial similarity to another publication you know

missing ethics, consent, or registration information

signs that the manuscript may have been fabricated or produced by a papermill.

If you notice something concerning, record the specific evidence and contact the Handling Editor or editorial office privately. Explain what you observed and where it appears in the manuscript.

Don’t accuse the authors of misconduct in your review report or in interactive discussion. A concern may have an innocent explanation, and formal allegations must be handled through the appropriate research integrity process.

For example, avoid writing to the authors:

- “These images have clearly been manipulated.”

Instead, contact the Handling Editor or editorial office privately:

- “Figures 2 and 4 appear to contain similar image features despite being described as different experimental conditions. I recommend that this is assessed by the research integrity team.”

This gives Frontiers enough information to investigate the concern without presenting an unverified allegation as fact.

Do not conduct your own external screening

Do not upload the manuscript, figures, or unpublished data to external plagiarism checkers, image-analysis services, AI detectors, or generative AI tools.

Peer review material is confidential. Sharing it with an external service may expose unpublished research, personal information, or intellectual property. It may also breach data protection requirements and the conditions under which you agreed to review the manuscript.

Frontiers uses approved tools within its controlled research integrity process. If you believe an additional technical check is needed, contact the editorial office rather than running one yourself.

You can describe what you have noticed and recommend further assessment. The research integrity team can then use the appropriate systems and procedures to investigate.

AIRA and your review report

AIRA doesn’t write your review report and doesn’t decide whether you should endorse the manuscript, request revision, withdraw, or recommend rejection.

Your report should be based on your own reading and expert assessment. If you raise a quality or integrity-related concern, explain:

what you observed

where it appears in the manuscript

why it affects your assessment

whether clarification, revision, or specialist investigation may be needed.

Keep scientific criticism separate from allegations of misconduct. Scientific concerns can usually be discussed constructively with authors. Suspected misconduct should be reported privately to the Handling Editor or editorial office.

For example, a scientific comment to authors might be:

- “The methods section does not explain how the image measurements were normalized. Please provide this information so that the analysis can be assessed.”

A private concern to the editor might be:

- “The repeated features in figure 3 may require specialist image-integrity assessment. I have not raised this allegation with the authors.”

If the review is paused or an AIRA check needs assessment

In some cases, the editorial office may pause the review or contact you while an AIRA flag is being assessed. This does not necessarily mean that a serious problem has been found or that the manuscript will be rejected.

You may be asked to:

clarify a possible conflict of interest

explain a point raised in your report

provide more details about a concern you identified

wait while the research integrity team completes an assessment

stop reviewing until you receive further instructions.

The time needed will depend on the type and complexity of the concern. A missing statement may be resolved quickly, while a possible image, authorship, or conflict-of-interest issue may require more detailed assessment.

Respond as clearly and promptly as you can. If the review is paused, do not contact the authors or conduct your own investigation. Continue only with the actions available to you in the review forum and contact the editorial office if you are unsure whether your input is still required.

What AIRA does not do

AIRA supports quality and integrity screening, but it does not replace peer review or the people responsible for it.

AIRA does not:

judge the scientific importance of a manuscript

decide whether the methodology is suitable

determine whether the results support the conclusions

decide whether reviewers’ comments are fair

confirm that misconduct has occurred

make the final editorial decision

replace the research integrity team

cover every journal-specific or article-type requirement

Editors, reviewers, and research integrity specialists remain accountable for the judgments they make.



Final check before submitting your review

Before submitting your report, check that you have assessed the manuscript independently and reported any sensitive concerns through the correct channel.

You should confirm that:

your scientific comments are supported by the manuscript

any conflict of interest has been declared

possible misconduct concerns have been shared privately

you have not uploaded confidential material to an external screening tool

your recommendation reflects your own expert judgment

you understand that the Handling Editor makes the final decision.

AIRA strengthens peer review by applying consistent checks and identifying areas that may need human attention. Your expertise remains essential for understanding the science, interpreting concerns in context, and helping the Handling Editor reach a fair and informed decision.

Learn more about peer review ethics and responsibilities or contact the editorial office if you are unsure how to handle a concern during review.

FAQs

What is AIRA?

AIRA is Frontiers’ proprietary suite of artificial intelligence research tools, created to support peer review and the publishing process with innovative, trusted technology.

The initials AIRA originally came from the name Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant. Now, AIRA is more than a single tool: it’s a family of trusted AI assistants. In the context of peer review, AIRA runs checks on manuscripts, submission information, and the review process at several stages of the publishing journey.

Is AIRA the same as Ask AIRA?

No. Ask AIRA is a separate AI chatbot designed to support people working with manuscript content or platform tasks. The AIRA tool described on this page is the automated screening system used to run quality and research integrity checks.

Do reviewers operate AIRA checks?

Most AIRA checks run automatically and are managed by editors, the editorial office, or the research integrity team. The checks or actions visible to you will depend on your role, the manuscript stage, and the platform configuration.

Does an AIRA flag mean that misconduct has occurred?

No. A flag means that something may need further examination. A research integrity specialist or another responsible expert assesses the findings in context.

Has AIRA checked every aspect of the manuscript?

No. AIRA runs a wide range of checks, but it can’t assess every scientific, ethical, or journal-specific issue. Reviewers must still examine the manuscript carefully.

Can I use an external tool to investigate a concern?

No. Do not upload confidential manuscript material to external plagiarism, image-analysis, AI-detection, or generative AI tools. Contact the editorial office so the concern can be assessed through the approved process.

Should I tell authors about a possible integrity concern?

Do not make an allegation in your report or in the interactive discussion. Report the concern privately to the Handling Editor or editorial office. They’ll decide how it should be investigated and communicated.

What happens if AIRA identifies a possible conflict of interest?

The editorial team may ask the relevant person for more information. A connection doesn’t automatically disqualify an editor or reviewer; its nature and potential effect on independence must be assessed.

Can AIRA reject a manuscript?

No. AIRA can flag or block an item for further assessment, but human experts decide what action should be taken. Final editorial decisions remain with the responsible Editor.

Who should I contact about an AIRA-related concern?

Contact the Handling Editor, the journal’s Peer Review Specialist, or the editorial office through the review forum or the approved support channel. Identify the manuscript and describe the issue clearly, while keeping all review information confidential.