How to use the peer review platform

Frontiers' peer review platform, or forum, is where you access the manuscript, add comments, complete your review report, and record your recommendation.

Knowing how the platform works helps you move through the review more confidently. It also keeps your feedback organized, confidential, and easier for authors and editors to follow.

This page explains how to use the review forum during independent and interactive review, where to find key tools, and what to do if you need help.

Understanding the review forum

Frontiers’ review forum is the secure workspace where you complete your review. Once you accept a review invitation, you can use the platform to access the manuscript, download files, submit your report, communicate through the review process, and follow manuscript updates.

The review forum may include access to the new manuscript-centric workspace. This new platform design brings the manuscript, comments, and review report into one workspace, so you can review in context. The experience is designed to help reviewers read the manuscript, add comments, and complete the report questionnaire without moving between separate tools or documents.

Because the platform may be updated over time, some labels, buttons, or layout details may change. Its purpose remains the same: to help you complete a clear, structured, and confidential review. If you need help using the review forum or understanding a change, contact the peer review team for guidance

Keep the review confidential

The review forum is a confidential workspace. Manuscript files, review reports, author replies, and review discussions should only be shared within the review process.

Do not share:

manuscript files outside the review forum

screenshots of the review workspace

authors' replies or private review discussions

unpublished data, figures, methods, or findings

your confidential recommendation

any identifying detail from a manuscript that has not been published.

If you are unsure whether something can be shared, keep it confidential and contact the editorial office for guidance.

Before you start

A few checks at the beginning can save time later. When you open the platform, first confirm that you are looking at the correct manuscript, review stage, and manuscript version.

You should check:

whether you are in independent review or interactive review

which round of the manuscript you are viewing

where the manuscript files and supplementary materials are located

where to add comments

where to complete the report questionnaire

how to save your work and return later

where to request an extension, if needed.

This helps you focus on the review itself rather than searching for platform actions while you are working.

Independent review

Independent review is your first individual assessment of the manuscript. At this stage, you read the paper, complete the structured review report, and provide comments that help the authors and Handling Editor understand your assessment

Start by reading the manuscript in full. Avoid forming a final judgment too early. It is usually more helpful to first understand the research question, methods, results, interpretation, and overall clarity before adding detailed comments.

As you read, add comments directly onto the manuscript where they are most useful. Comments linked to a specific section, paragraph, figure, or table are easier for authors to respond to and easier for Editors to follow.

Add comments in context

Clear comments are easier to act on when they point to a specific part of the manuscript. Instead of writing only general feedback, connect your comments to the relevant section of the paper.

For example, rather than saying: “The methods are unclear.”

You could write: “In the methods section, please clarify how participants were selected and whether any exclusion criteria were applied. This would help readers assess whether the sample is appropriate for the research question.”

This kind of comment explains the issue, shows why it matters, and gives the author a clear way to respond.

Complete the report questionnaire

The review report questionnaire helps structure your assessment. It may include questions and checks that vary depending on the article type.

Use the questionnaire to give your overall assessment of the manuscript. Your answers should align with the comments you have added. If you raise a major concern in the manuscript comments, explain it clearly in the report as well so the Editor can understand its importance.

You can save your report and return later if you are still drafting. When your report is complete, submit it through the platform.

Note: If you do save a draft, you have 10 days from the date you are assigned to submit your report in full.

Make a recommendation

When you complete your independent review, you will be asked to provide a recommendation or revision level through the platform.

Use the available options carefully. Your role as a Reviewer is to provide an expert assessment and recommendation. The handling Editor makes the final editorial decision.

Depending on the platform stage and manuscript status, you may be asked to indicate whether:

minor revisions are needed

moderate revision is required

major revision is required

the manuscript can be endorsed for publication

you need to withdraw or recommend rejection to the Handling Editor.

Only endorse a manuscript at this stage if you believe no revisions to its scientific or methodological content are needed for it to be suitable for publication. If you identify concerns that cannot be resolved through revision, follow the review forum workflow to recommend rejection or contact the Handling Editor.

Interactive review

Interactive review begins after independent reports have been submitted and the Editor activates the next stage. At this point, authors can respond to comments, submit revisions, and discuss points with Reviewers and the Editor through the review forum.

This stage is not a new review from the beginning. It is a focused exchange about whether the authors have addressed the points raised during the independent review stage.

When it is your turn, you should:

read the author responses carefully

check the revised manuscript, not only the reply text

confirm whether your major concerns have been addressed

add follow-up comments where clarification is still needed

update your recommendation when appropriate.

Keep your comments focused and constructive. If an issue has been resolved, acknowledge it. If a concern remains, explain exactly what still needs attention.

The manuscript-centric workspace, where available, supports interactive review by linking comments and responses to the relevant manuscript round. This helps you see what has changed and where further clarification may be needed.

Understand manuscript rounds

During interactive review, the manuscript may move through more than one round. Each author resubmission creates a new version of the manuscript.

Check the round number or version information before commenting.[EB11] You can find this on the View submitted files history section. This helps you avoid responding to an earlier version or repeating a point that has already been addressed.

A useful habit is to ask:

am I looking at the latest manuscript version?

have the authors responded to my previous comment?

has the relevant section of the manuscript changed?

is the remaining issue major, minor, or resolved?

This keeps your review focused and helps the discussion move forward.

Use the platform tools consistently

The platform is designed to keep the review in one place. Using its tools consistently helps prevent duplicated work, missed comments, or unclear feedback.

Aim How the platform helps Keep feedback specific Comments can be attached to the relevant part of the manuscript. Track manuscript progress Round or version information helps you confirm which manuscript you are reviewing. Keep work organized The manuscript, comments, and report questionnaire are available through the Review Forum. Support clear discussion Authors, Reviewers, and Editors can follow comments and responses in the same review process. Record your recommendation The platform records your submitted report, recommendation, endorsement, withdrawal, or rejection recommendation according to the workflow.

Requesting more time

If you need more time, request an extension as early as possible. This helps the Handling Editor and editorial office manage the review process and avoid unnecessary delays for authors.

The review forum may allow you to request an extension directly. If you need additional time beyond what the platform allows, contact the editorial office. Explain briefly why you need more time and when you expect to complete the review. It is better to communicate early than to miss a deadline without notice.

Uploading supporting files

In some cases, you may be able to upload a file to support your review. This can be useful if you want to annotate a figure, refer to a specific section, or provide detailed comments that are easier to show in a document.

Supporting files should not replace the review report. The main points of your assessment should still be entered into the platform so that authors and Editors can follow them clearly.

Before uploading a file, check that it does not contain identifying information in comments, tracked changes, file names, or metadata.

If something goes wrong

If the platform is not working as expected, try to keep the issue clear and specific. This makes it easier for the support team or editorial office to help.

For example, explain whether:

you cannot access the manuscript

a panel or button is missing

your comments are not saving

the report will not submit

you selected the wrong revision level

you need help with an extension

you are unsure whether to withdraw or recommend rejection

Where helpful, include a screenshot, but make sure it is shared only through the appropriate support or editorial channel. Do not post screenshots of the review platform publicly.

Common issues and what to do

I cannot find where to submit my review

Instead of searching through several areas of the older review forum layout, look for the manuscript view, review report, or submit report option in the current platform workspace.

I am not sure which manuscript version I am reviewing

Check the manuscript round or version information before adding new comments. During interactive review, authors may submit revised versions, so it is important to confirm that you are commenting on the latest manuscript.

I selected the wrong revision level

Contact the editorial office as soon as possible. Explain that the wrong option was selected and ask whether it can be corrected in the system.

I submitted a report intended for another manuscript

Contact the editorial office as soon as possible. Explain which report you submitted and which manuscript it was intended for, including the manuscript ID and title for both assignments. Attach or include the report you intended to submit for the current manuscript, if requested. Do not submit it again through the review forum until the editorial office has advised you on the next step.

I need to stop reviewing

If you can no longer continue, use the withdrawal option in the platform where available, or contact the Handling Editor and editorial office. Explain the situation clearly. If the reason is a conflict of interest, state this promptly so the editorial team can advise on the next steps.

I think the manuscript should be rejected

Do not treat rejection as a public discussion with the authors. Follow the platform workflow for recommending rejection or withdrawing, and provide clear comments for the Handling Editor. They will decide how to proceed.

Finalizing your input

Only finalize your recommendation when you are confident that your comments are complete. If you endorse the manuscript, you are confirming that your concerns have been adequately addressed.

If you recommend rejection or withdraw, follow the platform prompts and provide the reason where requested. Your recommendation will be handled through the appropriate editorial workflow.

Remember that reviewers provide expert recommendations. Editors make the final decision, supported by reviewer feedback, discussion outcomes, and quality checks.

Explore reviewer resources to learn more about the review forum, constructive feedback, and the peer review process.

FAQs

What is the review forum?

The review forum is the secure workspace where you access the manuscript, complete your report, communicate during review, and record your recommendation..

Can I save my review and come back later?

Yes. The platform allows you to save work in progress before submitting your report. This is useful if you need time to check details or revise your comments.

Can I upload an annotated file?

In some cases, yes. Uploaded files can support your review, but they should not replace the structured report. Check that any file you upload does not include identifying information.

What happens after I submit my independent review?

After all independent reports are submitted, the Handling Editor may activate interactive review. Authors can then respond to comments and submit revisions. You may be asked to return to the review forum to assess their responses.

How do I request more time?

Use the extension option in the review forum where available. If you need more time than the platform allows, contact the editorial office.

What should I do if I selected the wrong option?

Contact the editorial office as soon as possible. Explain what happened and ask whether the record can be updated.

Who should I contact if the platform is not working?

For technical or access issues, contact the appropriate support channel or editorial office. Include a clear description of the issue and a screenshot if helpful, but keep all manuscript and review information confidential.

Can I discuss the review outside the platform?

No. Manuscript files, review reports, author replies, and review discussions are confidential. Keep communication within the review forum or approved editorial support channels.