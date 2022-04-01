Review forum troubleshooting and technical issues

The review forum is where you read the manuscript, complete your report, take part in the review discussion, and follow progress. Most access problems have a simple fix, but it is important to act promptly if an issue could delay your review.

This guide explains how to find the review forum, resolve common technical problems, and get the right support when you need it.

First, check how to access the review forum

You can normally access the review forum in two ways.

Use the direct link in your review invitation email or later correspondence about the manuscript.

Sign in to My Frontiers, open ‘My projects’, select the relevant manuscript, then choose ‘Action needed’ or ‘Access review forum’.

Make sure you sign in with the same account that received the review invitation. If you have more than one Frontiers account or email address, you won't be able to see the assignment if you sign in with the wrong one.

I cannot find my review assignment

Start by checking your invitation email for a direct link to the review forum. If you can't find the email, sign in to My Frontiers and look in My projects for the manuscript.

If the assignment is still missing:

check that you are using the email address linked to the invitation

check whether the invitation has already expired or whether you have declined the assignment

look for a recent email from the journal, as the manuscript title or status may have changed

contact the journal’s editorial office if you still can't locate the assignment.

Include: 'I accepted an invitation to review manuscript [ID and title], but I can't see it in My Frontiers. I am signed in with [email address].'

The review forum will not open

If the review forum does not load, starts loading but doesn't finish, or returns you to a sign-in page, try these steps.

Refresh the page and sign in again

Open the invitation link in a different browser or a private browsing window

Check that your browser is up to date

Disable browser extensions that may block scripts, cookies, or pop-up windows, then try again

Try a different network if your institution’s network has restricted access

Do not share your manuscript link with another person to test access. The review forum contains confidential information and should be accessed only through your own account.

I cannot open or download the manuscript files

First, refresh the review forum and try the download again. Check that your browser allows downloads and that you have enough storage space on your device.

If the file opens but doesn't display correctly, try opening it in a current PDF reader or downloading it before opening it. If the problem continues, contact support or the journal team and include the manuscript ID, file name, and any error message.

Helpful message: 'I can access the review forum for manuscript [ID], but the file [file name] does not download. The error message says [message]. I am using [browser and version] on [operating system].'

I cannot save or submit my review

Check that you have completed all required fields in the review report and questionnaire. The platform may also require a minimum amount of text in a comments field before you can submit your review, even if you have attached a separate document.

Before submitting, check that:

you are working in the correct manuscript assignment and review round

required questions and comment fields are complete

your internet connection is stable

any attached file has finished uploading

you have copied any long comments to a secure local document before refreshing the page.

If the issue continues, take a screenshot of the error message where possible. Do not include manuscript text or confidential reviewer comments in the screenshot.

I submitted the wrong report or selected the wrong option

Contact the journal’s editorial office as soon as possible. Explain what happened, include the manuscript ID and title, and say what you intended to submit or select.

If you submitted a report intended for another review assignment, give the manuscript ID and title for both assignments. Do not submit the report again through the review forum until the journal team has advised you on the next step.

I can't see a revised manuscript or the authors’ response

During interactive review, authors may upload a revised manuscript and respond to comments in the review forum. Check that you are viewing the most recent review round or manuscript version.

If you have received a notification but cannot see the new files or comments, refresh the page, sign out and back in, and check 'My projects' again. If the issue remains, contact the journal’s editorial office.

I need help with a technical issue

For technical problems with access, sign-in, loading pages, downloads, or system errors, contact Frontiers’ support at support@frontiersin.org.

For a question about a specific manuscript in review, contact the journal’s editorial office. You can find journal contact details on Frontiers’ contact page.

When you contact support or the journal team, include:

your name and the email address linked to your Frontiers account

the manuscript ID and title, where relevant

a short description of the problem and when it started

the device, operating system, and browser you are using

the exact error message, if one appears

a screenshot of the error, provided it does not show confidential manuscript or review content.

This information helps the team investigate the issue without asking you to repeat the same steps.

Keep the review process moving

Technical issues can happen, but prompt communication helps prevent delays for authors, Handling Editors, and other reviewers. If you are unable to access the review forum close to your deadline, contact support or the journal team straight away rather than waiting for the issue to resolve itself.

If you can no longer complete the review because of the delay, tell the Handling Editor or journal team as soon as possible so they can advise on the next step.

Frequently asked questions

Where can I find the review forum? Use the direct link in your review invitation email, or sign in to My Frontiers, open 'My projects', select the manuscript, and choose ‘Action needed’ or ‘Access review forum’.

Why is my review assignment not visible in My Frontiers? You may be signed in with a different account from the one linked to the invitation. Check the email address you used, then contact the journal’s editorial office if the assignment is still missing.

What should I do if the review forum keeps loading or will not open? Refresh the page, sign in again, and try a different or private browsing window. Check that your browser is current and that extensions are not blocking the site. Contact Frontiers' support if the problem continues.

Can I email my review if I cannot submit it? Contact the journal’s editorial office first and explain the technical problem. They will advise you on the appropriate next step. Do not send confidential review material unless they ask you to.

What should I include in a technical support request? Include the manuscript ID and title where relevant, the email address linked to your account, a clear description of the issue, your browser and device details, and the exact error message. Share screenshots only if they do not contain confidential manuscript or review content.

Who should I contact about a specific manuscript in review? Contact the relevant journal’s editorial office. Frontiers' contact page lists contact details for each journal.