Recognition and promotion for your review work

Peer review is central to academic publishing, and reviewers play a critical role in safeguarding scientific integrity. That brings benefit in itself, giving you the opportunity to give something back to the research community and play your part in advancing high quality science.

It's natural, however, that you also want your hard work to be recognized and to contribute to your professional development. In this section, find out how Frontiers recognizes peer reviewers and how you can promote the work you've done.

Support and guidance

Ready to begin?

A good place to start is by updating your Loop researcher profile so that your review work is all listed in one place.

Use the chatbot in My Frontiers or in the review forum if you have any questions about recognition for your review work. Or you can contact your journal team directly - find out how on our contacts page.