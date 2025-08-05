How to include peer review on your CV

Peer review is an important part of your academic and professional contribution. It shows that editors trust your expertise, that you can assess research carefully, and that you take part in strengthening the quality and clarity of published work.

Including peer review on your curriculum vitae or resume can help show your subject knowledge, professional service, and commitment to constructive research evaluation. The key is to record your activity clearly while respecting confidentiality.

This page explains what to include, what to leave out, and how to describe your reviewing experience in a professional and ethical way.

Why include peer review in your CV?

Peer review can demonstrate skills and experience that are valuable across research, teaching, funding, editorial, and leadership roles. It can show that you:

contribute to your research community beyond your own publications

have subject expertise that editors recognize

can evaluate methods, data, interpretation, and clarity

understand ethical and constructive research assessment

communicate feedback in a fair, respectful, and useful way

manage professional responsibilities and deadlines.

For early-career researchers, listing peer review can also help show growing independence and engagement with the publishing process. For more experienced researchers, it can support a broader record of academic service, editorial activity, and field leadership.

Where to add peer review on your CV

Peer review usually fits best under a section such as:

peer review and editorial service

academic service

professional service

reviewing activity

editorial and reviewing contributions.

Choose the heading that best matches the structure of your CV. If you already list editorial board roles, committee service, or journal work, peer review can sit in the same section.

How to describe your reviewing experience

Use simple, factual language. Your CV entry does not need to explain the whole review process. It should show what you did and the area of expertise involved.

Example for a single journal:

Reviewer, Frontiers in [Journal name], 2026. Peer reviewed manuscripts in [subject area], focusing on methodology, clarity, data interpretation, and alignment between results and conclusions.

Example for several reviews:

Reviewer, Frontiers, 2024–2026. Completed [number] peer reviews across [field or specialty], providing structured feedback on study design, reporting clarity, and scientific interpretation.

Example for an academic service section:

Peer review and editorial service

Reviewer for Frontiers in [Journal name] and [other journal name], with completed reviews in [subject area]. Contributions supported manuscript assessment, author feedback, and editorial decision-making.

Example for a verified record:

Reviewer, Frontiers in [Journal name], 2026. Completed peer review activity recognized through reviewer certificates and verified reviewer records, where available.

Keep your record up to date

It is easier to maintain an accurate CV if you update your reviewing record as you go. After completing a review, note:

journal or publisher

date completed

broad subject area

whether a certificate or verified record is available

whether the review was publicly acknowledged after acceptance.

A simple record can help you keep your CV current and avoid relying on memory later.

What to include

A clear CV entry should give enough detail to show the scope of your contribution without revealing confidential information. You can usually include:

the journal or publisher name

your role, such as Peer Reviewer or Community Reviewer

the year or date range

the subject area or broad field

the number of completed reviews, if accurate

any verified record, certificate, or public acknowledgment that is available

a short description of the type of expertise you contributed.

Keep the focus on your role and contribution, not on the manuscript itself.

What not to include

Peer review depends on trust and confidentiality. Do not include information that could identify an unpublished manuscript, author, or review outcome. Avoid listing:

manuscript titles that are not public

author names

article abstracts, data, figures, or findings

your confidential recommendation

private comments from the review forum

details of disagreements or editorial discussions

review reports or extracts from your comments.

You should also avoid sharing unpublished ideas, data, or conclusions from a manuscript you reviewed. Even after a review is complete, confidential material should not be used or discussed unless it has been published and is appropriate to reference.

How much detail should you give?

The level of detail depends on your career stage and the purpose of your CV.

If you are early in your reviewing experience, it is useful to include a short line explaining the kind of review work you completed. This helps readers understand the skills involved.

If you have completed many reviews, group them by journal, publisher, year, or subject area. This keeps the section readable and avoids a long list of individual entries.

Example:

Peer review activity, 2021–2026. Completed [number] reviews for journals in [field], including manuscripts on [broad topic areas]. Reviews focused on methodological rigor, clarity of reporting, and constructive recommendations for authors.

Using certificates and verified records

Certificates and verified reviewer records can help support your CV entry. At Frontiers, completed reviews may be recognized through reviewer certificates, annual reviewer lists, and verified records through ORCID or Publons where available.

You can use these records to:

confirm completed review activity

keep an accurate count of reviews

support promotion, funding, or appraisal materials

show professional service in a verifiable way.

Only include information that is accurate and that you are permitted to share. If you are unsure whether a record is public or private, keep the CV entry general.

Including publicly acknowledged reviews

At Frontiers, Reviewer names may appear on accepted articles as part of the open peer review model. This recognizes the Reviewer’s contribution and supports transparency.

If your name is publicly listed on a published article, you may choose to reference that recognition in your CV. Keep the wording factual and avoid implying that you made the final editorial decision. Editors make final decisions, supported by reviewer feedback and quality checks.

Example:

Publicly acknowledged Reviewer on accepted articles in Frontiers in [Journal name], contributing expert assessment during peer review.

Including co-reviewing or supervised reviewing

Co-reviewing can be a helpful way to learn, especially for researchers who are new to peer review. If you contributed to a review with a supervisor or mentor, describe the role honestly. You might write:

Co-reviewer under supervision, [Journal or publisher], 2026 Contributed to manuscript assessment and feedback preparation under the guidance of [supervisor role, if appropriate].

Only include co-reviewing if it was allowed by the journal or editor, and do not present supervised reviewing as an independent assignment.

Presenting your contribution professionally

A strong CV entry is clear, accurate, and modest. It should show your contribution without overstating your role.

Use language like these examples.

Completed peer reviews for journals in [field]

Provided structured feedback on methodology, clarity, and interpretation

Contributed to editorial assessment through constructive peer review

Recognized through reviewer certificates or verified reviewing records

Avoid language that suggests you accepted or rejected manuscripts yourself. Reviewers provide expert assessments and recommendations; editors make final editorial decisions.

Quick check before adding peer review to your CV

Use this quick checklist before publishing or sharing your CV.

Have I listed only completed or permitted review activity?

Have I avoided manuscript titles, author names, and unpublished details?

Is the journal, publisher, or subject area described accurately?

Have I separated independent reviewing from co-reviewing?

Have I included certificates or verified records only where available?

Is the wording factual and professional?

Explore reviewer resources to learn more about building your reviewing skills and maintaining good peer review practice.

FAQs

Should I list every manuscript I have reviewed? Usually, no. A short summary by journal, publisher, subject area, or date range is clearer and helps protect confidentiality. For example: Completed five peer reviews for journals in environmental science, 2025–2026.

Can I include the number of reviews I have completed? Yes, if you can confirm the number accurately. If you are unsure, use a general description instead, such as: Completed peer reviews across neuroscience and cognitive psychology.

Can I list manuscript titles or author names? Do not list titles, author names, unpublished findings, or your recommendation unless that information is already public and you are permitted to share it. In most cases, it is safer to name the journal and broad subject area instead.

Can I include a review certificate or verified reviewer record? Yes. You can mention a certificate or verified reviewing record where one is available. These can help you keep an accurate record and support your CV entry, promotion materials, or funding applications.

Can I include co-reviewing on my CV? Yes, if co-reviewing was permitted by the journal or editor. Describe it clearly as supervised or collaborative work rather than as an independent review assignment.

Where should peer review appear on my CV? Peer review usually sits under academic service, professional service, peer review and editorial service, or a similar heading. Place it alongside editorial board roles, committee work, and other contributions to your field.

Can I say that I accepted or rejected manuscripts? No. Reviewers provide expert assessments and recommendations. Editors make the final editorial decision. Describe your role in terms of reviewing, assessing, and providing constructive feedback.