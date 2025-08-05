How to promote your work on social media

Sharing your work on social media can help more people find, understand, and engage with your research. It can also help you connect with other researchers, follow conversations in your field, and highlight your contribution to peer review and academic service.

For reviewers, the most important principle is to share responsibly. Social media can be useful for discussing published research, celebrating professional milestones, and joining scholarly conversations. However, it should never be used to share confidential peer review information or details from unpublished manuscripts.

This page explains how to promote your work clearly, professionally, and ethically.

Why social media can support your research profile

Researchers often use social media to follow new papers, share conference updates, learn about methods, and connect with people working on similar topics. Used thoughtfully, it can make your work more visible to the right audience.

Promoting your work does not mean overstating its importance or posting constantly. A useful post is often simple: it explains what the work is about, why it matters, and who may find it helpful. This approach helps readers quickly understand the value of your work and decide whether to read more.

For reviewers, social media can also show your engagement with the wider research community. You might share a published article you contributed to as a publicly acknowledged reviewer, reflect on what reviewing has taught you, or mention a completed review in broad terms. The key is to focus on public, professional information and avoid anything that could identify confidential review activity.

What can you share?

You can use social media to share public, non-confidential work, such as:

your published articles

preprints (where allowed by the relevant journal or funder)

conference presentations, posters, or talks

data, code, or resources that are already public

reviewer certificates or verified reviewing records

publicly acknowledged reviewer contributions on accepted articles

reflections on what you learned from reviewing, without identifying confidential manuscripts

Keep the focus on what is public, accurate, and useful to others.

What not to share

Peer review depends on trust. Do not share information from any manuscript you are reviewing or have reviewed unless it has been published and the information is already public. Avoid sharing:

manuscript titles or author names from unpublished work (including rejections)

screenshots from the review forum

confidential comments from authors, reviewers, or editors

your recommendation on a manuscript

unpublished data, figures, methods, or findings

private editorial discussions

identifying details about a rejected manuscript

criticism of authors or other reviewers

Even after a review is complete, confidential content remains confidential unless it has been published and is appropriate to discuss publicly.

Before you post on social media

Take a moment to check that your post is clear, accurate, and appropriate. Ask yourself:

Is the work public?

Am I allowed to share this version or link?

Have I avoided confidential review details?

Is the wording accurate and not overstated?

Would the author, Editor, or reader understand the post as constructive?

Have I included enough context for people outside my immediate field?

This quick check helps protect confidentiality and keeps your communication professional.

Write for people outside your immediate field

Social media audiences are often mixed. A post may be seen by specialists, researchers from other disciplines, students, journalists, funders, or members of the public. This makes clarity especially important.

Start by explaining the main point in plain language. Avoid opening with a long technical phrase or a list of acronyms. If a specialist term is necessary, add a short explanation so that readers can follow the idea without needing deep background knowledge.

For example, instead of writing ‘I’ve just reviewed a new paper on transcriptomic variation in response to environmental stressors’, you could write: ‘I’ve just reviewed a new paper that looks at how gene activity changes when organisms respond to environmental stress’. The second version keeps the meaning but makes the topic easier to understand quickly.

Be accurate and measured

Social media rewards short, confident statements, but research communication still needs care. Avoid saying that one study ‘proves’ a broad claim unless that wording is fully supported by the evidence.

Use measured language such as ‘suggests’, ‘supports’, ‘adds evidence’, ‘shows in this context’, or ‘helps explain.’ These phrases are often more accurate because research usually contributes to a wider body of evidence rather than settling a question on its own.

This is especially important when sharing work that may affect health, policy, public understanding, or social debate. Clear and careful language helps readers understand what the research does and does not show.

Example: New article published in [journal] investigates [topic] using [method]. The findings suggest [careful summary] and add evidence to discussions on [field]. Full article: [link]

Make your post useful

A helpful research post usually answers three simple questions:

What is the work about? Briefly explain the topic, method, or question.

Why does it matter? Say what the work helps clarify, test, compare, or improve.

Who might find it useful? Mention the audience, field, or type of researcher who may benefit.

Example: Our new article examines how [topic] affects [outcome] in [context]. We found that [clear, careful summary]. This may be useful for researchers working on [field or problem]. Read the article: [link]

Sharing published articles

When sharing a published article, include the article link and a short explanation of the main contribution. You might mention:

the research question

the method or dataset

the main finding, stated carefully

the broader context

one reason the work may be useful.

Use visuals responsibly

Images can help people notice and understand your post, but they should be used carefully. Only share visuals that are public, approved, and properly credited. Do not share figures, tables, screenshots, or data from a manuscript you are reviewing.

If you share a figure, add a short explanation of what it shows. Many readers won’t open the full article immediately, so the post should give them enough context to understand the image.

Where the platform allows it, add alt text. Alt text is a short written description of an image for people who use screen readers. It also improves accessibility for readers with slow connections or display limitations. Good alt text describes the essential information, such as the type of chart, the variables shown, and the main pattern.

Credit people clearly

Research is often collaborative, and social media posts should reflect that. When appropriate, acknowledge co-authors, collaborators, funders, institutions, data contributors, software developers, journals, or conference organizers.

Tag people only when it is suitable and likely to be welcome. Some researchers prefer not to be tagged, especially when the topic is sensitive or likely to attract public debate. If you are unsure, you can credit the group or link to the article without tagging individuals.

Clear credit helps make your post more accurate and professional. It also shows respect for the work behind the publication or project.

Engage professionally

Social media can lead to useful discussion, but it can also invite disagreement. Respond as you would in a professional research setting: stay calm, focus on evidence, and avoid personal remarks.

If someone asks a genuine question, a short clarification or link to the article may be enough. If someone raises a fair limitation, acknowledge it where appropriate. If the discussion becomes hostile or unproductive, it is reasonable not to continue.

You do not need to reply to every comment. Professional engagement includes knowing when a conversation is useful and when stepping back is the better option.

Build a routine that works for you

Promoting your review work does not need to become a major task. A sustainable approach is usually better than posting often without a clear purpose.

You might prepare a short plain-language summary when a paper is accepted, save the article link, and draft one or two posts for publication week. You can also reuse the same core message in different formats, such as a short post for one platform and a longer explanation for another.

It can also help to share work from others in your field. Thoughtful comments on other people’s research can build professional connections and show that you are engaged in wider conversation, not only promoting your own outputs.

FAQs

Can I share that I reviewed a manuscript?

You can share general reviewing activity, such as saying you completed a review in a broad field. Do not identify the manuscript, authors, journal decision, or confidential details unless the article has been published and your Reviewer contribution is publicly acknowledged.

Can I post my reviewer certificate?

Yes, if the certificate is yours and does not reveal confidential manuscript details. Keep the post focused on professional service, contribution, or learning rather than the outcome of a specific manuscript.

Can I share a paper I reviewed after it is published?

Yes, if the paper is public. If your reviewer contribution is publicly acknowledged, you may mention it in factual terms. Do not reveal confidential review discussions or private comments from the review process.

Can I discuss problems I saw during peer review?

Do not discuss specific problems from confidential manuscripts or review discussions. You can share general lessons about research practice, ethics, or constructive reviewing without identifying authors, manuscripts, journals, or cases.

Should I tag authors when sharing their published article?

Tag authors only when it is appropriate and likely to be welcome. If you are unsure, share the article link and credit the work without tagging individual people.

How many hashtags should I use?

Use a small number of relevant hashtags. One to three is usually enough. Choose terms that help the right research community find the post.

What should I do if someone challenges my work online?

Respond calmly and focus on evidence. Clarify where helpful, acknowledge uncertainty or limitations where appropriate, and avoid personal arguments. If the discussion becomes unproductive, you do not need to continue.

Can I use social media to ask for feedback on unpublished work?

Yes, if it is your own work and you are allowed to share it publicly. Do not share unpublished work that belongs to others, including manuscripts you are reviewing.

Is it okay to reuse the same post across platforms?

Yes, but adapt it for the platform and audience. A short post may work well on one platform, while another may allow more explanation, images, or discussion.