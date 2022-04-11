Reviewing step by step

Peer review works best when the process is clear and manageable. This page brings together everything you need to move from invitation to submission with confidence.

At Frontiers, peer review is collaborative, transparent, and structured. Reviewers and editors collaborate to assess the validity and clarity of research, not its novelty or prestige, so that sound science is recognized and shared openly.

How the review process works

Once a manuscript passes initial quality checks, it’s assigned to an editor who invites reviewers based on expertise and availability. You’ll first complete an independent review, then participate in an interactive phase, where authors can respond and revise according to your comments.

When all feedback has been addressed, the editor makes the final decision and articles are either accepted into production or rejected.

This process is designed to be constructive, efficient, and transparent, helping both authors and reviewers strengthen their work and their skills.

Explore the reviewer journey

Each section below explains a key part of the Frontiers peer review process.

Use these pages to learn what to expect, build confidence in each task, and find practical examples you can apply right away.

Understand communication techniques

Deadlines, withdrawals and extensions

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