Reviewing step by step

Stages of peer review
From invitation to publication: a step-by-step guide to how peer review works at Frontiers, plus answers to common reviewer questions.
Peer review works best when the process is clear and manageable. This page brings together everything you need to move from invitation to submission with confidence.
At Frontiers, peer review is collaborative, transparent, and structured. Reviewers and editors collaborate to assess the validity and clarity of research, not its novelty or prestige, so that sound science is recognized and shared openly.
Once a manuscript passes initial quality checks, it’s assigned to an editor who invites reviewers based on expertise and availability. You’ll first complete an independent review, then participate in an interactive phase, where authors can respond and revise according to your comments.
When all feedback has been addressed, the editor makes the final decision and articles are either accepted into production or rejected.
This process is designed to be constructive, efficient, and transparent, helping both authors and reviewers strengthen their work and their skills.
Each section below explains a key part of the Frontiers peer review process.
Use these pages to learn what to expect, build confidence in each task, and find practical examples you can apply right away.
From invitation to publication: a step-by-step guide to how peer review works at Frontiers, plus answers to common reviewer questions.
New to peer review? This checklist walks first-time Frontiers reviewers through every stage, from preparation to submitting your report.
Tips and real examples for giving constructive peer review feedback: structure, tone, and how to turn criticism into useful guidance.
Tips and real examples for giving constructive peer review feedback: structure, tone, and how to turn criticism into useful guidance.
Peer review helps editors make informed decisions, supports authors in improving their manuscripts, and strengthens trust in published research. This page introduces what it means to review at Frontiers and helps find the right guidance.
Explore the tools and systems that support a secure, efficient review - from accepting an invitation to submitting your recommendation.