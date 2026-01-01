Deadlines, withdrawals and extensions for reviewers

A clear plan can help you complete your review with confidence and keep the process on track for authors and Editors. This page explains where to find your review deadline, how to request an extension, and what to do if your availability changes.

How to check your review deadline

In the Review Forum: open the manuscript’s Review Forum from your Frontiers account. The right-hand panel also includes options related to timing (e.g., “Request an extension”).

In your invitation or reminder email: the journal emails include your current due date. If needed, reply to the thread to reach the editorial office.

On your MyFrontiers dashboard: your review assignments and pending tasks are listed in your dashboard after you log in.

What “on time” usually means

After you accept a review invitation, aim to complete the independent review within ten days. If you cannot meet this, an extension can be arranged.

How to request an extension

You can request more time at any stage of review.

Fastest route (in-platform):

Open the Review Forum and select “Request an extension” from the right-hand menu.

You may self-grant one extension during the independent review and one during the interactive review. If you need more than this, contact the editorial office.

By email:

Send a short request to the journal’s editorial office (reply to the invitation thread or use the field editorial office email). The office can update the system and, for longer extensions, will confirm with the handling editor.

Be specific and proactive in your message:

State the reason briefly (e.g., workload, travel, data checks).

Propose a realistic date you can meet.

Confirm you are committed to completing the review. (Editors are more likely to grant extensions requested before the deadline. This also aligns with the reviewer responsibility to notify the editor of expected delays promptly.)

Quick template you can copy

Hello [Handling Editor’s name],

I’m reviewing “[manuscript title], manuscript ID [manuscript ID]. ” Due to [reason], I won’t be able to submit by [current due date]. I can complete a thorough review by [new date]. Please let me know if this new deadline works; I remain committed to completing the review.

If you cannot review

Let the editor know quickly:

Use “Withdraw from the process” in the Review Forum’s right-hand menu; this helps the editor invite a replacement.

If you prefer email, contact the field editorial office listed in your invitation.

Tips for staying on track

Check your dashboard first: it’s the quickest way to see active tasks and their status.

Choose a realistic target: select a date you can meet without a scramble.

Ask early: early, specific requests are easier for editors to accommodate.

FAQs

Where do I see my current due date? In the Review Forum (task panel) and your MyFrontiers dashboard; it also appears in invitation and reminder emails.

How long do I have for the initial review? Ten days after accepting the assignment, unless you arrange an extension.

Can I extend more than once? You may be able to request extensions through the review forum if you need more time. At Frontiers, Reviewers can self-grant extensions during the independent review stage and during the interactive review stage.

If you need an additional or longer extension, contact the editorial office as soon as possible. Longer extension requests may need to be reviewed by the handling Editor, so it is best to ask early and explain what you need.