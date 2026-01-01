First-time reviewer checklist

This checklist is designed to help you complete a constructive, fair, and effective review. Your role is not to judge the author, but to assess the quality of the work and help improve it through clear, respectful feedback.

1. Before you start

Understand the purpose of the review

Before engaging with the content in detail, take time to understand what you are being asked to review and why.

Ask yourself:

What article type are you reviewing, such as original research, review, report, or methods?

What is the manuscript’s main goal or contribution?

What problem does it aim to address?

Who is the intended audience, and what background knowledge can reasonably be assumed?

Understanding the purpose will help you judge the work against its own aims, rather than against personal preferences.

Clarify the scope and expectations

Confirm what your role as a Reviewer includes.

Ask yourself:

Which aspects are you expected to focus on, such as scientific validity, clarity, methodology, ethics, or data availability?

Are there areas that are outside your expertise?

What level of detail is expected in the review form?

What is the deadline, and is it realistic given your availability?

If expectations are unclear, seek clarification early rather than making assumptions. If you need more time, you can request an extension using the option in the review forum, or contact the handling Editor or Editorial Office.

Gather context and practical requirements

Make sure you are prepared to review effectively.

Check that:

you can access the manuscript and any supplementary materials

you can open figures, tables, data files, or supporting documents

you have access to the review form and review forum

you understand any article-type-specific criteria or guidance

you know where to ask for help if you have technical or access issues

Technical or access issues should be flagged promptly through the available support option or by contacting the relevant support team.

Assess your own readiness

Reflect honestly on whether you can contribute meaningfully.

Ask yourself:

Do I have enough expertise to assess the main claims, methods, or interpretation?

Are there parts of the manuscript outside my expertise that I should avoid commenting on?

Do I have any conflicts of interest that should be declared?

Have I noticed any possible research integrity concerns, such as suspected plagiarism, image concerns, data fabrication, or ethical issues?

You do not need to be an expert in every detail. It is appropriate, and often helpful, to note the limits of your expertise where relevant.

If you identify a serious integrity concern before or during the review, contact the handling Editor or Editorial Office. Do not try to investigate the issue yourself or raise serious allegations directly with the authors.

Set the right mindset

Adopt a professional and constructive approach.

Remember:

your role is to help improve the work, not to find fault for its own sake

focus on the manuscript, not the individual behind it

assume good intent where possible

base your comments on evidence from the manuscript

use respectful, specific, and practical language

2. During the review: initial pass

Read for overall understanding

Begin with a complete read of the manuscript before writing detailed comments.

Ask yourself:

Does the manuscript make sense as a whole?

Is the central aim or message clear?

Does the paper appear complete and coherent?

At a high level, does it achieve its stated purpose?

Avoid detailed editing at this stage. Focus on your overall impression and the main questions you will need to examine more closely.

Identify major issues early

Consider whether any critical problems affect the manuscript’s validity, clarity, or usefulness.

Ask yourself:

Are there significant omissions or structural problems?

Are there fundamental issues with the research question, assumptions, methods, data, or analysis?

Are the conclusions supported by the evidence presented?

Are there ethical or integrity concerns that should be raised with the Editor?

Would these issues need to be resolved before smaller refinements matter?

Flagging major concerns early helps you prioritize your feedback.

Assess flow and logic

Evaluate how the ideas are connected.

Ask yourself:

Is the manuscript organized in a logical sequence?

Are the argument, methods, and results easy to follow?

Are transitions clear, or do parts feel disconnected?

Does each section support the manuscript’s overall purpose?

Review against the requested criteria

Return to the manuscript with a more detailed focus. You are not expected to comment on every possible issue. Focus on what materially affects quality, validity, clarity, and interpretation.

Consider:

Correctness and accuracy Are facts, data, analyses, or interpretations correct and well supported?

Clarity and understanding Is the language clear enough to support understanding? Are complex ideas explained clearly?

Completeness Are all required sections, declarations, and supporting materials present?

If the manuscript refers to data, code, materials, or supplementary files, are these available where required and described clearly enough to assess the work?

If the manuscript includes or appears to rely on artificial intelligence tools, check whether the use of these tools has been declared where required and whether the declaration is consistent with the manuscript content.

Consistency Are terminology, formatting, figures, tables, references, and logic consistent throughout?

Methods and reporting Are the methods described in enough detail for readers to understand how the study was conducted? Are inclusion criteria, sample size, analysis choices, or limitations explained where relevant?

Ethics and integrity Are ethical approvals, consent statements, data handling, or other relevant ethical considerations addressed where needed?

Language quality Is the grammar, spelling, and punctuation clear enough to support understanding?

You do not need to flag every typo, formatting inconsistency, or minor graphical issue in detail. These may be addressed later in proofreading if the manuscript is accepted. Focus your review on issues that affect scientific quality, clarity, validity, or interpretation.

Provide specific, actionable feedback

Make your comments clear and useful to the authors.

Try to:

refer to precise locations, such as page numbers, sections, line numbers, figures, or tables

avoid vague statements such as “unclear” or “needs work”

explain why something is problematic

suggest what could improve it

Example:

Instead of:

This section is confusing.

Write:

The terminology in this paragraph shifts between X and Y, which makes the argument hard to follow. Please define one term and use it consistently throughout this section.

Offer suggestions where appropriate

Where possible, help the authors move forward.

You can:

suggest alternative structures, explanations, or approaches

frame suggestions as options rather than directives

ask authors to clarify where changes have been made

suggest that authors provide a tracked-changes version if this would make revisions easier to assess

Avoid rewriting large sections unless specifically requested.

Be careful with citation suggestions. It is appropriate to suggest important missing work when it is genuinely relevant, but avoid repeatedly recommending your own publications. This can reveal your identity and may be perceived as coercive citation practice.

Acknowledge strengths

Balanced feedback is more useful and encouraging.

Where relevant, highlight:

clear reasoning

strong methods

useful data or analysis

well-presented figures or tables

an important research question

thoughtful discussion of limitations

Be specific about what works well and why.

Prioritize your feedback

Help authors and Editors understand what matters most.

Clearly distinguish between:

Critical issues Points that must be addressed before the manuscript can move forward.

Important suggestions Changes that would substantially improve the manuscript.

Minor points Small clarifications, presentation issues, or optional suggestions.

This helps authors focus their revision and helps Editors assess progress.

4. Before submitting your review

Review your own comments

Take a final pass over your feedback.

Ask yourself:

Is the tone respectful, professional, and constructive?

Are the comments clear and easy to understand?

Is the feedback actionable?

Have I avoided personal or accusatory language?

Have I addressed the areas I was asked to review?

Have I remained anonymous?

Have I removed my name from the report and any uploaded files?

Have I checked comments, tracked changes, file names, and metadata for identifying information?

Have I avoided unnecessary self-citation requests?

Reading your comments aloud can help catch unintended tone.

Write an overall summary

Provide a concise closing assessment.

Include:

your overall impression of the manuscript

the main strengths

the key issues that need attention

how close the manuscript is to meeting its aims

This summary is often one of the most useful parts of the review for authors and Editors.

Check that your report is ready to submit

Before leaving the review forum, make sure your report has been properly submitted and not only saved as a draft.

Check that:

the required review form fields are complete

the main text box contains the required minimum text

any supporting file is attached, if needed

uploaded files are supplementary and do not replace the required review form text

you have clicked the final submit button

If you upload your comments as a separate file but do not complete the required text box, your review may remain saved as a draft.

Close professionally

End on a constructive note. You may thank the authors for their work and acknowledge the effort involved in preparing the manuscript.

Keep the focus on helping the authors understand what needs to be improved and why.

5. After submitting your review

Reflect on the review process

Taking a few minutes to reflect can help you grow as a Reviewer and make future reviews more confident and efficient.

Ask yourself:

Did I feel clear about my role and the expectations?

Were there moments where I felt uncertain?

Did the review criteria help guide my assessment?

Did I focus on the most important issues?

Were my comments specific and actionable?

Did I balance critical feedback with recognition of strengths?

Reflect on what you learned

Reviewing can also support your own development as a researcher.

Ask yourself:

Did I encounter new methods, approaches, or ways of structuring research?

Did the review raise questions relevant to my own work?

Did it highlight areas where I want to deepen my expertise?

Would I accept a similar review again?

Many Reviewers find that reviewing improves their own writing, critical thinking, and understanding of research quality over time.

Stay engaged if follow-up is needed

If the review process includes author responses or further discussion:

read the authors’ responses carefully

focus on whether your core concerns have been addressed

keep the same respectful, improvement-oriented tone

avoid raising entirely new issues unless they are necessary

contact the handling Editor or Editorial Office if you are unsure how to proceed

FAQs

Do I need to comment on every part of the manuscript?

No. Focus on the areas where your expertise is most relevant and on issues that materially affect quality, validity, clarity, or interpretation.

What should I do if part of the manuscript is outside my expertise?

Be transparent. You can tell the Editor which parts you assessed and which parts fall outside your expertise.

Should I list every typo I find?

No. You can mention language or presentation issues if they affect understanding, but you do not need to list every minor typo or formatting issue.

Can I suggest citations?

Yes, when the suggested work is genuinely relevant and helps address a clear gap. Avoid repeatedly suggesting your own work or making citation requests that are not necessary.

What if I am unsure how to phrase my feedback?

Contact the Editorial Office for guidance. They can help you understand the review process while ensuring the content of the review remains your own expert assessment.

What if I think my review was only saved as a draft?

Return to the review forum and check the status of your report. Make sure all required fields are complete, the required text box contains the minimum text, and any supporting file has been attached before submitting.