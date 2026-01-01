How to communicate with the Editor

Clear communication with the handling Editor helps keep peer review fair, constructive, and efficient. As a Reviewer, your main role is to assess the manuscript and provide evidence-based feedback. At times, you may also need to raise a concern, ask for guidance, or explain a change in your availability.

Knowing when and how to contact the Editor helps you do this professionally. It also helps the Editor make informed decisions and support a smooth review process for everyone involved.

Understanding the Editor’s role

The handling Editor oversees the peer review process for a manuscript. They invite Reviewers, monitor the discussion, consider reviewer recommendations, and decide how the process should move forward.

The Editor may contact you to ask for clarification, invite you to assess a revised manuscript, or seek your view on a specific issue. You can also contact the Editor when you need guidance that relates to the review process or the manuscript.

It is useful to remember that:

reviewers provide expert assessment and recommendations

editors make the final editorial decision

authors respond to reviewer comments through the Review Forum

the editorial office and peer review team can support you with process or technical questions

Know when to contact the Editor

Most of your feedback should be directed to the authors through the Review Forum. Contact the Editor when your concern affects your ability to review, the integrity of the process, or the next steps for the manuscript.

You may need to contact the Editor if:

you discover a conflict of interest after accepting the assignment

you are no longer able to complete the review on time

you have concerns about research integrity, ethics, plagiarism, image manipulation, or data reliability

you believe the manuscript is outside your expertise

you need clarification about the review process or a request from the authors

you are concerned that authors have not addressed an important point during interactive review

you have submitted a comment or report in error

you need to withdraw from the review

Raise these issues as soon as possible. Early communication gives the Editor time to decide whether to provide guidance, extend a deadline, invite another Reviewer, or involve the editorial office.

Keep author feedback separate from Editor communication

Use the Review Forum to give authors clear, constructive comments on the manuscript. Keep this feedback focused on the research rather than on the editorial outcome you think

should follow.

Use communication with the Editor for information that is confidential, procedural, or not appropriate to share with the authors.

For example:

For authors: “Please clarify how the sample size was determined and whether a power calculation was performed.”

For the Editor: “I have concerns that the sample size may be insufficient to support the study’s main conclusion. I have explained the methodological issue in my comments to the authors.”

This approach gives authors useful guidance while ensuring that the Editor has the context needed to manage the review.

Set the right tone

Communication with the Editor should be concise, factual, and respectful. Explain the issue clearly, refer to the relevant part of the manuscript or review process, and state what guidance or action you need.

Be specific, not vague

Explain what has happened and why it matters.

Instead of: “There is a problem with this paper.” Write: “I have identified a potential inconsistency between the reported sample size in the Methods section and the participant numbers shown in Table 1. Could you advise whether this should be addressed through revision?”

Be professional, not personal

Focus on the manuscript or process. Avoid assumptions about the authors’ intentions.

Instead of: “The authors are ignoring basic research standards.” Write: “The manuscript does not currently provide enough detail about the consent process to assess whether the relevant ethical requirements have been met.”

Be clear about urgency

If an issue affects confidentiality, integrity, or your ability to continue reviewing, say so directly.

Instead of: “I may have a concern.” Write: “I have identified a potential conflict of interest and need to withdraw from this assignment. Please advise on the next step.”

Structure your message to the Editor

A short, well-structured message helps the Editor understand the issue quickly.

State the reason for contacting them Begin with one sentence that explains the purpose of your message.

“I am contacting you because I have identified a possible conflict of interest.”

Give the relevant context Include only the details the Editor needs to understand the situation.

“I have recently begun collaborating with one of the authors on a related project.”

Explain the impact on your review Be clear about whether you can continue with the assignment.

“This may affect my objectivity, so I do not think I should continue as a Reviewer.”

Ask for the next step, where needed Keep the request practical and focused.

“Please confirm whether I should withdraw through the Review Forum or whether any further information is required.”

Useful examples

Situation Helpful wording You need more time “I can complete the review, but I will need an extension until [date]. Please let me know whether this is possible.” You need to withdraw “I am no longer able to complete this review within the required timeframe. I am sorry for the inconvenience and would like to withdraw as soon as possible.” You find a conflict of interest “I have identified a potential conflict of interest that may affect my objectivity. I would like to withdraw from the review.” You raise an integrity concern “I have identified an issue that may require further assessment. I have kept my comments factual and have not raised this concern directly with the authors.” You need process guidance “I am unsure how to proceed with this point in the Review Forum. Could you advise on the appropriate next step?” Authors have not addressed a key issue “My main concern about the statistical analysis has not yet been addressed. I have explained why this affects the interpretation of the results in the Review Forum.”

Communicating during interactive review

During interactive review, authors respond to reviewer comments and may upload a revised manuscript. Read their response carefully and compare it with the revised version before replying.

If a point has been addressed, acknowledge this clearly.

“Thank you for clarifying the recruitment process and adding the requested information to the Methods section. This concern has now been addressed.”

If a point remains unresolved, explain what is still needed and why.

“The revised manuscript now describes the exclusion criteria. However, the analysis does not show how excluding these participants affected the results. Please provide this information or explain why it is not available.”

If you believe the issue may not be resolved through further revision, contact the Editor through the appropriate channel. Keep your explanation concise and refer to the scientific or methodological concern rather than making general judgments about the authors.

When to contact the editorial office

Contact the editorial office or peer review team if you need help with the platform, a deadline, access to the manuscript, or another procedural issue. They can also support you if you need an explanation of a change to the Review Forum.

For concerns about the manuscript’s scientific content, your review, or how to proceed with an unresolved issue, contact the handling Editor.

Focus on clarity and evidence

Your communication will be most useful when it gives the Editor enough information to act without repeating your whole review.

Use phrasing such as:

“The concern relates to the statistical approach described in section 2.4.”

“I have explained this point in my author-facing comments and would welcome your guidance on whether further revision is appropriate.”

“This issue may affect the validity of the main conclusion because…”

“I can continue reviewing once this procedural question has been clarified.”

Frequently asked questions

Should I contact the Editor before submitting my review? Contact the Editor before submitting if you have a conflict of interest, cannot complete the review, need an extension, or have a confidential concern about the manuscript or process. Otherwise, submit your comments through the Review Forum.

Can I tell the Editor that I recommend rejection? You can follow the Review Forum workflow to make your recommendation and provide clear, evidence-based reasons. Keep author-facing comments constructive and focused on the manuscript. The Editor will decide how to proceed.

What should I do if I notice a possible ethics or integrity issue? Raise the concern promptly with the Editor or through the appropriate Review Forum workflow. Describe what you observed, where it appears in the manuscript, and why it needs further assessment. Avoid making accusations or discussing the concern with others.

What if I made a mistake in my review or submitted it to the wrong manuscript? Contact the editorial office as soon as possible. Explain what happened, include the relevant manuscript ID and title, and ask how the issue should be corrected.

Can I contact the authors directly? No. Keep all manuscript-related communication within the Review Forum and follow the established peer review process. Do not contact authors outside the platform about a manuscript you are reviewing.

What if the authors do not address my comments? Explain clearly which point remains unresolved and why it matters. If you need guidance on how to proceed, contact the handling Editor through the appropriate channel.