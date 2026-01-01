How to give constructive feedback

Peer review is most valuable when it helps authors strengthen their work and build confidence in their research. Reviewers play a crucial role in ensuring quality through constructive and respectful feedback, the foundation of a collaborative review model.

Understanding constructive feedback

Constructive feedback provides authors with specific, balanced guidance to help them improve their work. It:

focuses on content and evidence, not personal judgments

balances strengths and areas for improvement

offers practical suggestions to help authors improve their work

uses neutral, respectful language

supports the shared goal of advancing the field

Good feedback helps authors see both what is working well and what could be developed further. It signals professionalism and collegiality, qualities that benefit reviewers at every career stage.

Setting the right tone

Tone sets the foundation for a productive review. Research shows that authors are more receptive to feedback that feels fair, constructive, and empathetic. A well-chosen tone can turn even challenging critiques into opportunities for learning and improvement.

Be collegial, not adversarial

Think of yourself as a collaborator helping refine the study. You are contributing expertise, not passing judgment. Using manuscript-focused phrasing, such as “The study could be strengthened by…” rather than “The authors failed to…” helps maintain mutual respect.

Be consistent and fair

Use the same standards throughout your review. Avoid letting personal preferences or methodological biases influence your comments. Remember that diverse approaches often enrich research quality.

Avoid emotional or subjective language

Comments that sound dismissive (“This makes no sense”) or absolute (“This study is useless”) undermine the review’s credibility. Reframing those thoughts as constructive guidance (“The argument here could be clarified by defining key terms”) is far more effective.

Structure your feedback

A clear, consistent structure helps authors understand your reasoning, and editors act on your recommendations. Many reviewers find it useful to follow this order:

1. Start with an overview

Begin with a short paragraph summarizing your general impression of the paper; its contribution, novelty, and overall quality. Identify key strengths first. For example:

This manuscript addresses an important question in [field] and uses an innovative [method]. The results contribute valuable insights, though several aspects could be clarified before publication.

This opening sets out a constructive tone and demonstrates that your reasoning is based on engagement with the work.

2. Move from general to specific

Start with broader issues (study design, theoretical framework, interpretation of results), then move to more specific points (figures, references, style). This helps the author organize and structure revisions and reduces the chance of confusion.

3. Use numbered or bulleted points

Organizing comments by section, such as introduction, methods, results, and discussion, makes your review easier to follow. Numbered or bulleted points also help the handling Editor quickly identify your main concerns and keep the review process on track.

When commenting on specific wording, sentences, figures, tables, or methods, refer to the relevant line numbers where possible. This makes it easier for authors to find and address each point.

4. Conclude with a balanced summary

End your review by reiterating the paper’s strengths and the potential impact of the revisions. Close with an encouraging note, such as:

Addressing the points above will strengthen the manuscript and help it reach a broader readership.

Balance positive and critical comments

Include all revision requests that you have for the manuscript, especially concerns that authors need to address before the review can move forward. Raising these points early gives authors a fair opportunity to respond and revise.

At the same time, try to balance critique with recognition of what the manuscript does well. Too much criticism without context can discourage authors, while too much praise can leave them without clear direction. A constructive review identifies the changes needed and explains them in a respectful, practical way.

Aim Example of balanced phrasing Recognize strengths “The methodology is robust and well-described.” Suggest improvements “The discussion could better connect results to previous studies.” Encourage revision “Clarifying the sampling criteria will enhance reproducibility.” Acknowledge progress “The revision successfully addresses earlier concerns about clarity.”

When reviewers lead with appreciation, their critiques are more likely to be received as professional and helpful. As one early-career researcher noted, “Every paper I review feels like a learning opportunity” — this same openness applies when giving feedback.

Focus on clarity and evidence

Strong reviews are grounded in evidence. Avoid vague statements such as “the analysis is weak” without explaining why. Instead, specify what is missing or unclear:

“The sample size (n=25) may be too small to support the conclusions; could the authors justify its adequacy or perform a power analysis?”

“Table 3 presents interesting results, but the statistical method needs clearer description.”

Always tie your suggestions to the manuscript itself, not to assumptions about the authors. This focus keeps the review objective, impartial and transparent.

Giving actionable suggestions

Where helpful, you can also suggest how the authors might make their revisions easier to assess. For example, if you have several detailed comments, you may ask the authors to submit a tracked-changes version with their revised manuscript or clearly indicate where each change has been made. This can help Reviewers and Editors check whether the feedback has been addressed.

Example 1: Methods

Poor feedback: The method section is confusing.

Better feedback: It would help to describe participant recruitment in more detail — for example, inclusion criteria or response rate.

Example 2: Results

Poor feedback: The results don’t make sense.

Better feedback: Clarifying how the control group differs from the experimental group may help readers interpret the results.

Example 3: Discussion

Poor feedback: The discussion is too speculative.

Better feedback: Consider tempering statements about causality and focusing on how the findings contribute to existing literature.

When possible, refer to specific guidelines, standards, or literature to support your suggestions. This shows that your feedback is evidence-based rather than opinion-based.

What’s next?

Before submitting your review, check that your comments are clear, specific, and respectful. Make sure each major concern explains what the issue is, why it matters, and what the authors could do to address it.

If you are unsure how to phrase your feedback, or how to complete the review form, contact the Editorial Office for guidance. They can help you understand the process while keeping the content of your review focused on your own expert assessment.