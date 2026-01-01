Stages of peer review at Frontiers

Peer review at Frontiers is collaborative, transparent, and constructive. It aims not only to assess research quality but to help authors improve their work and ensure that every published article meets high scientific and ethical standards.

Below are the key stages in which Reviewers participate.

1. Invitation and Reviewer selection

When a manuscript is submitted, the Editor identifies potential Reviewers based on relevant expertise.

Reviewers receive an email invitation that includes the article title, abstract, and review deadline.

At this point, you can:

Accept if the topic fits your expertise and schedule.

Decline promptly if you have a conflict of interest or limited availability. At this point, you can suggest alternative experts to help maintain momentum.

Tip: Reviewers are carefully carefully to ensure relevance and balance, supporting both early-career and experienced scientists in contributing effectively.

2. Accessing the manuscript

Once you accept, you gain access to the full manuscript through the secure Review Forum. In this online workspace, you can view files, communicate with Editors, and later join open discussions. All personal information remains confidential until the article is published.

3. Independent review

You first assess the manuscript independently, focusing on:

Scientific soundness: Are the research question, methods, data, and analysis appropriate? Are the conclusions supported by sufficient evidence?

Originality and relevance: Is the work original, grounded in relevant literature, and within the journal’s scope?

Clarity and ethics: Is the research reported clearly? Does it meet relevant ethical, citation, and data-reporting standards?

Use the structured review report to provide constructive, evidence-based feedback. Your comments should help the authors strengthen the manuscript, not simply identify its weaknesses.

Submitting an attached review

You can attach a document containing your detailed review. However, you must still enter at least 140 characters in the comments box before you can submit your report. Briefly summarize your main assessment and tell the authors that your detailed comments are in the attached document.

4. Collaborative review phase

Frontiers’ process encourages open, respectful discussion between Reviewers and the Associate Editor.

Through the Review Forum, Reviewers can:

View others’ comments (anonymously before consensus).

Clarify points of disagreement.

Work with the Editor to reach a unified recommendation.

This collaborative dialogue helps ensure a fair, balanced, and educational experience — a hallmark of Frontiers’ constructive peer review model.

5. Decision and author revision

After the collaborative stage, the Editor communicates the decision:

Minor or major revisions: Authors are invited to revise their work in response to Reviewer feedback.

Re-review: You may be asked to check the revised version to confirm that concerns have been addressed.

Editors base final acceptance on consensus between Reviewers and editorial standards, not single opinions.

6. Final validation and publication

Once accepted, the manuscript undergoes a final quality and integrity check before publication.

Your name will appear publicly on the article as a Reviewer recognizing your contribution to open science and research improvement.

7. Post-publication engagement

Reviewers can continue engaging with the published article by:

Following citations and commentary.

Participating in related Research Topics or special collections.

Sharing insights within their networks to extend the work’s visibility.

Supporting constructive, open review

Frontiers’ Reviewer experience is built around:

Clarity and fairness in communication.

Collaboration between authors, Editors, and Reviewers.

Recognition for quality and contribution to science.

Every stage is designed to make reviewing a rewarding, developmental process — one that supports your expertise and helps advance reliable, open research.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Reviewers selected?

The Editor chooses Reviewers based on subject expertise, publication history, and prior review experience. Frontiers uses Reviewer databases and community networks to ensure that each manuscript is evaluated by experts who understand the topic and its methodologies.

Can I decline a review invitation?

Yes. If the manuscript is outside your expertise, you have a conflict of interest, or you cannot meet the deadline, you should decline promptly. When possible, suggesting another qualified expert helps maintain the flow of the review process.

What happens after I accept the invitation?

Once you accept, you’ll gain access to the full manuscript through the Review Forum. There, you can read the paper, submit your feedback, and communicate with the Editor or other Reviewers as the process develops.

How much time do I have to complete a review?

Deadlines vary slightly by journal and article type but are usually 7–14 days from acceptance. If you require additional time, please get in touch with the Editor through the Review Forum to request an extension.

What does a constructive review look like?

A strong review provides specific, evidence-based feedback. It recognizes the paper’s strengths, identifies areas that need improvement, and offers clear, respectful suggestions. Constructive reviews help authors enhance their research while maintaining scientific rigor and fairness.

How does the collaborative review phase work?

Frontiers encourages open dialogue between Reviewers and Editors through the Review Forum. You can view others’ feedback (anonymously until a consensus is reached), clarify points of disagreement, and work toward a shared recommendation. This collaborative step helps produce balanced, fair outcomes for authors and Reviewers alike.

Who makes the final decision?

The Associate Editor makes the final decision based on Reviewer comments, discussion outcomes, and journal standards. Editors aim to build consensus and ensure that every published article meets scientific, ethical, and quality criteria.

Will I be asked to review revised versions?

In many cases, yes. If authors submit a revised manuscript, you may be invited to confirm that previous concerns have been addressed. This ensures continuity and fairness in the review process.

Are Reviewers acknowledged publicly?

Yes, Reviewers can choose to have their names published alongside the article once it is accepted. This recognition highlights your contribution to open, transparent peer review.

What support is available for new Reviewers?

Frontiers provides resources, examples, and Reviewer guidelines to help you feel confident in your role. The collaborative nature of the process also means you can learn from interactions with Editors and other Reviewers.

How does Frontiers ensure fairness and quality?

All reviews are guided by strict editorial and ethical standards. Editors oversee the process to ensure balanced evaluations, transparent communication, and appropriate handling of conflicts of interest. Final checks confirm that accepted articles meet the journal’s quality and integrity requirements.

How do I become a regular Reviewer for Frontiers?

You can express interest by updating your Reviewer profile in the Review Forum or by contacting an editorial office in your field. Building a record of thorough, timely reviews often leads to more regular invitations and potential editorial opportunities.