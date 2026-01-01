For researchers: a clearer way to navigate peer review

From 17 November 2026, we’re introducing a new peer review platform to help you follow Reviewer feedback, communicate with your Handling Editor and view different versions of your manuscript.

We’re introducing the platform in stages, so you’ll use both the new platform and the existing Review Forum (referred to here as Legacy). Banners and messages will direct you to the appropriate platform for each task.

Our editorial standards, publication criteria and the basis for assessing your manuscript remain the same.

Your Handling Editor is the editor responsible for overseeing the peer review of your manuscript.

Why we’re introducing the manuscript workspace

Traditional peer review often requires researchers to switch between multiple documents, reviewer reports, response files, and discussion threads.

The new Review Forum brings reviewer feedback, discussions, and revisions together to help you:

understand feedback in context

reduce confusion between document versions

keep discussions linked to the relevant text

follow the progress of revisions more easily

collaborate more effectively with Reviewers and Editors

The goal is to help you understand reviewer feedback more easily, respond efficiently, and focus on improving your research.

Where to complete each task

Task Where to complete each task Read and respond to Reviewer feedback New platform Start or reply to a discussion with your Handling Editor New platform View earlier manuscript versions and download their files New platform Upload a revised manuscript Legacy Move your manuscript to another journal Legacy Access History or the Messages tab Legacy

How the platform works

The workspace keeps comments, discussions, and revisions connected to the text being reviewed.

Depending on the stage of review and your journal’s workflow, you may be able to view and manage feedback within the manuscript workspace.

Within the new experience you can:

view reviewer comments alongside your manuscript

follow discussions linked to specific sections of text

see exactly what reviewers are referring to

read reviewer reports and reply to them

collaborate with reviewers and Editors in a shared workspace

keep feedback and revisions connected in one place

By keeping discussions tied to the manuscript, feedback becomes easier to understand, track, and address.

If options to reply, upload revisions, or take other actions are not available when expected, contact your journal’s editorial office for assistance.

Navigating peer review on the platform

Revise and upload your manuscript

Prepare your revised manuscript, incorporating improvements recommended by Reviewers or the Editor, technical requests from the editorial office, or supporting files requested. Upload your revision on the resubmit page in Legacy. Manuscript uploads are not yet available in the new platform.

Uploading your revised manuscript through the resubmit page creates a new manuscript version. Sending a reply does not create a new version.

Understand your Editor’s decision

Your Handling Editor assesses the Reviewer reports, your revisions and the manuscript itself. Decisions continue to follow our existing editorial requirements, including the required number of review reports.

Request for revision

You may receive an email asking you to revise your manuscript by a specified deadline. Your Handling Editor may also share feedback in a Revision requested discussion.

Acceptance

Your Handling Editor may wish to add a personal message in your acceptance email.

Rarely, we may ask researchers who are not yet recruited to the journal’s editorial board to act as Handling Editor for a manuscript. This is because they are uniquely qualified to understand your research. When this occurs, the Chief Editor for the journal’s Section will always be asked to validate the peer review process and the final decision before your manuscript moves to the production stage.

Rejection

You may receive the reason for rejection and your Handling Editor’s explanation, with any additional comments they provide.

View earlier manuscript versions and download files

Select the version name in the manuscript header to open the version list. The current version is marked Current and shows its submission date. The list shows each version, its date and the number of files it contains. Select an earlier version to read its text and view its files. Select Back to current to return to the latest version.

Use Files in the manuscript header to download an individual file, a group of files, or all files for the selected version as a ZIP file. File groups include Manuscript, Figures, Tables and Supplementary, where available.

Comments and reports remain visible while you view an earlier version. You cannot add or edit comments until you return to the current version.

The version list is for viewing and downloading. You cannot upload, replace or delete files there.

Frequently asked questions

Are editorial standards or publication criteria changing?

No. Our editorial standards, publication criteria, and the basis for publication decisions stay the same. What changes is how you view feedback and communicate with your Handling Editor during peer review.

Why can’t I see Reviewer comments yet?

Reviewer comments become available at set points in peer review, and the platform manages this automatically. If you expected to see them and they haven’t appeared, contact the journal’s editorial office. The editorial office can check the status of your manuscript.

What happens to a comment if the text it refers to is removed in a revised manuscript?

The comment stays available. It includes a quotation of the text it referred to in the earlier version, so you can still see the context.

Why does a section of the original Review Forum show a banner instead of its content?

That section has moved to the new platform. Select the button in the banner to go there.

Need help?

If something does not look or work as described here, contact your journal’s editorial office. The team can check your manuscript’s status and arrange technical support if needed.

