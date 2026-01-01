For Chief Editors: A clearer way to navigate peer review

From 17 November 2026, your editors, reviewers and authors work next to the manuscript in a new peer review platform, with the same standards and rules.

As a Chief Editor, you maintain quality, consistency and trust across your journal and community. The new peer review platform is designed to support that. It brings the manuscript, the review reports and editorial decisions together, so everyone can see what's happening and what comes next.

The peer review process, our editorial standards and our publication criteria stay the same. The new platform improves how peer review is experienced, not how decisions are made.

In this guide: what's changing for your editorial community, what stays the same, and how you can support your colleagues. We will refer to the original Review Forum platform as Classic.

What is changing

Part of a wider rebuild

The manuscript workspace is one of the first improvements being introduced as part of an ongoing effort to improve publishing workflows for researchers, Reviewers, and Editors.

Rather than introducing one large change all at once, improvements are being delivered in stages. This allows us to learn from real user experiences, make iterative improvements, and continue strengthening peer review throughout the rollout.

The manuscript workspace is being introduced in phases, so you may encounter a combination of the new workspace and existing editorial workflows.

During the pilot:

some editorial activities will continue in existing workflows

users may move between different interfaces depending on the stage of review

functionality will continue to evolve as additional capabilities are introduced

Guidance within the workspace will direct users to the appropriate workflow where required.

If Editors, Reviewers, or researchers encounter technical issues or unexpected behaviour, encourage them to contact their journal's editorial office. This helps ensure issues are resolved quickly while supporting ongoing improvements to the platform.

Why we're introducing the new platform

Some of the improvements editors and researchers requested couldn't be built in Legacy, our original Review Forum. The new platform is built in stages. We test each stage with real users, then improve it based on what we learn.

In Legacy, the manuscript, the reports and the actions sit in different places. The new platform brings them together, so people can read and act in the same place.

Where to complete each task

Task Where to complete each task Read review reports and decide as a Handling Editor, on manuscripts submitted on or after 17 November 2026 New platform View earlier manuscript versions and download their files New platform Make the Chief Editor decision Legacy Follow the editorial office decision that comes after a Handling Editor decision Legacy Find, invite and assign editors Legacy Move a manuscript to another journal Legacy Access History or the Messages tab Legacy Upload a revised manuscript (authors) Legacy

What's changing for your editorial community?

Handling Editors

Handling Editors read the review reports next to the manuscript and make their recommendation on the same screen. They choose a reason for a rejection, acceptance or revision, add a personal message, and preview what the authors will receive. They talk to the authors in threads, use a My tasks page to see what's next, and can open earlier versions of the manuscript. See our guidance for Handling Editors.

Reviewers

Reviewers can open earlier versions of the manuscript and their files, and a pop-up tells them when a new version is uploaded. They can still comment directly on the manuscript, submit their report, and act at almost any time. See our guidance for Reviewers.

Authors

Authors receive a reason and justification for a rejection, acceptance or a revision request with a personal message from the editor. They talk to the Handling Editor in threads and can open earlier versions of their manuscript. See our guidance for Authors.

What does this mean for you?

The Chief Editor decision doesn't move on 17 November. You continue to make it in Legacy. If you also act as a Handling Editor on a manuscript, our guidance for Handling Editors explains how to use the new platform.

What stays the same?

The peer review process, editorial standards and publication criteria.

The required number of review reports, and the rules for accepting, rejecting and requesting a revision.

Revision requests after Independent Review and at Review Finalized.

Editorial responsibilities and governance. Editors still oversee peer review and make recommendations according to journal policy.

Our ethical and research integrity standards.

If something does not appear as expected, contact your editorial office for guidance.

Working across Legacy and the new platform

For a period after 17 November, your editorial community will use both Legacy and the new platform, however each individual task will only be available on one platform only. Once a task is available in the new platform, Legacy no longer lets people do it there.

Links in emails, in MyFrontiers and other links still open Legacy. They don't take you to the new platform automatically.

A banner at the top of Legacy has a Go to new experience button. Select it and the new platform opens in the same browser tab.

If a section has moved, Legacy shows a banner in its place with a button to the new platform. If you select an action that has moved, a pop-up tells you where to find it.

If a feature isn't available in the new platform yet, you'll see a message that says so and a Go to old Review Forum button.

The new editor decision screens apply to manuscripts submitted on or after 17 November 2026. Decisions on earlier manuscripts, including any manuscript already at Review Finalized on 17 November, stay in Legacy.

Still in Legacy for now

These tasks haven't moved yet:

Moving a manuscript to another journal

The History screen and the Messages tab

Finding, inviting and assigning editors

The editorial office decision and the Chief Editor decision that follow a Handling Editor decision

Uploading a revised manuscript

Supporting your editorial community

Your Editors,Reviewers and authors may ask you about the changes. These are the points that matter most:

Everything in one place: Reviewers and Editors read the manuscript and write comments side by side, and recommendations are made next to the manuscript.

Always know what's next: My tasks page lists what each person needs to do.

No lost context: The version list opens any earlier version and its files from the manuscript header, and reviewers are alerted when a new version is uploaded.

Freedom to act: authors and Reviewers can act at almost any time, as in Legacy.

Transparent use of AI: the AIRA summary includes an AI disclosure statement.

Same rules, same standards: the rules and the required number of review reports don't change.

The platform is being built in stages, so screens may change as we act on feedback. If a colleague has a problem, ask them to contact the journal's editorial office.

Your journey in the new platform

1. Monitor the review process

Once a manuscript enters review, you can oversee activity through the manuscript workspace.

From there, you can:

review Reviewer comments and recommendations

follow discussions linked to specific sections of the manuscript

monitor researcher responses

track review progress

Because comments remain connected to the manuscript, it is easier to understand the context of Reviewer concerns and researcher responses.

2. Support constructive review

You play an important role in ensuring review remains constructive, focused, and productive.

The platform is designed to help Editors:

identify unresolved concerns

encourage constructive dialogue

support clarification where needed

help keep the review process moving forward

Detailed Reviewer comments and manuscript-linked discussions provide greater visibility into how feedback is being addressed.

3. Evaluate revisions and responses

As researchers respond to Reviewer feedback and revise their manuscript, you can review progress within the manuscript workspace.

You may need to:

assess whether Reviewer concerns have been addressed

review researcher responses

identify areas requiring further clarification

determine whether additional review is required

If responses, comments, or review actions do not appear as expected, contact your editorial office for support.

4. Facilitate collaborative review

Researchers, Reviewers, and Editors can contribute to manuscript-linked discussions throughout the review process, helping to:

clarify feedback

resolve questions more efficiently

maintain transparency

support constructive scientific dialogue

5. Move toward a decision

Once Reviewer concerns have been addressed and the review process is complete, you can make recommendations or decisions according to journal workflows and editorial policies.

While we integrate the new and existing platforms, you'll switch back to the existing workspace to make your decision. This can be done by clicking on the button in the Overview section.

Frequently asked questions

Does the new platform change the peer review process?

No. You will still oversee peer review, weigh Reviewers’ recommendations, assess revisions, and make decisions according to journal policy.

Will Chief Editors need to learn a new editorial process?

No. Your responsibilities, governance, and decision-making stay the same. The new platform changes where you view and manage peer review information.

Where do I make a Chief Editor decision?

You will make Chief Editor decisions in Legacy for now. We will update you when this changes.

Where do Editors make their decisions?

For manuscripts submitted on or after 17 November 2026, Editors make decisions in the new platform. For manuscripts submitted before that date, they make decisions in Legacy.

When do authors see Reviewer comments?

Authors can see Reviewer comments during interactive review. You do not need to manage comment visibility.

Can people still download manuscript files?

Yes. Editors can download files from the Manuscript files section when it is available. Anyone with access to the manuscript can also download files from the Files menu in the manuscript header.

Where do I find and invite Editors?

You can find and invite Editors in Legacy for now. We will update you when this changes.

Need help?

If someone in your editorial community has a problem, ask them to contact the journal's editorial office, or contact the team yourself. They can check the status of a manuscript and escalate any technical issue.