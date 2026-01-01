For Editors: A clearer way to navigate peer review

From 17 November 2026, you can follow a manuscript from your first task to your final decision in one place, with the review reports next to the manuscript.

We’re introducing a new peer review platform that brings the manuscript, review reports, and editorial actions together in one place. Instead of moving between the article toolbox, tabs, and separate screens, you can see what needs your attention and take action more easily.

The rigor of peer review, our editorial standards and our publication criteria stay the same. The new platform changes where you work, not how decisions are made.

In this guide: your journey through the new platform, what you can and can't do, and answers to common questions.

Why we're introducing the new platform

Some of the improvements editors and researchers asked for couldn't be built in Legacy, our original Review Forum. The new platform is built in small steps. We test each step with real users, then improve it. For you, that means:

One place to work: the manuscript, the reports and your decision sit together, so you can read and act without switching screens.

Clear next steps: My tasks lists what you need to do.

Clearer decisions for authors: you choose a reason for a rejection or a minor or major revision, add a personal message, and preview what the authors will receive.

No lost context: you can open any earlier version of the manuscript and its files from the manuscript header.



Where to complete each task

Task Where to complete each task See what needs your attention in My tasks New platform Find, invite and assign reviewers New platform Follow up with reviewers (filter the queue, send reminders, revoke invitations) New platform Read review reports and comments next to the manuscript New platform Start or reply to a thread with the authors New platform View earlier manuscript versions and download their files New platform Make your decision on a manuscript submitted on or after 17 November 2026 New platform Make your decision on a manuscript submitted before 17 November 2026 Legacy Grant extensions Legacy Move a manuscript to another journal Legacy Access History or the Messages tab Legacy

What stays the same?

The foundations of peer review are unchanged. You continue to:

• oversee the peer review of the manuscript and weigh the reviewers' recommendations

• assess revisions and the authors' responses

• make your decision according to journal policy, including the required number of review reports

• uphold our ethical and research integrity standards



Which manuscripts will I see in the new platform?

The new interface applies to manuscripts submitted on or after 17 November 2026. For manuscripts submitted before that date, you will continue the process in Legacy. The version list works for every manuscript.

Moving between Classic and the new platform

Links in emails, in MyFrontiers and any other links will open the manuscript in Legacy. They don't take you to the new platform automatically.

A banner at the top of Legacy has a Go to new experience button. Select it and the new platform opens in the same browser tab.

If a section has moved, Legacy shows a banner in its place with a button to the new platform. If you select an action that has moved, a pop-up tells you where to find it.

If a feature isn't available in the new platform yet, you'll see a message that says so and a Go to old Review Forum button.

Your journey in the new platform

1. Monitor the review process

Once you've entered the Review Forum, open My tasks in the left menu. This page lists what needs your attention, for example reading the review reports and making your final decision. Select a task to go straight to the manuscript.

2. Manage Reviewers

Manage Reviewers is for finding, inviting and assigning reviewers.

It has five tabs: Find & Invite, Invited, Assigned, Available to Review and Previously Assigned.

The system will automatically support you in finding reviewers if no invitations are sent after five days. You can switch the automation off via the toggle if preferred.

Suggested reviewers show an analysis of how well they match the manuscript. Researchers you add through manual search may not have one yet.

The queue keeps up to seven invitations open at a time.

Invite one researcher at a time if you want to personalize the invitation. If you invite several researchers at once, the invitation can't be personalized. Invitations can include bold, italic and underlined text and links.

A Peer suggestions filter lists researchers named in the comments of declined invitations. It appears only when a declined invitation includes an email address.

Researchers who accepted after the required number of reviewers was reached are listed under Available to Review. Select Assign to add one as an extra reviewer.

Following up with reviewers has moved. To filter the reviewer queue, send a reminder or revoke an invitation, use the reviewer queue on the manuscript overview page and in My tasks.

3. Manuscript-centric peer review

Once reviewers have been assigned, you read the manuscript and the review reports in the same place.

Read the review reports next to the manuscript. See reviewers' comments alongside the passages they refer to, and follow discussions linked to specific sections of text. Follow the authors' responses and judge whether the reviewers' concerns have been addressed. Use the Manuscript files section for a quick download. It appears at some stages of review only.

Authors and reviewers can act at almost any time, as in Legacy. When the authors upload a new version, reviewers see a pop-up so they know which version they're annotating.

4. Discussion threads with authors

Open the HE tab and select Start new conversation to begin a thread with the authors.

To answer a thread, select Reply now, write your message and attach a file if you need to, then select Reply now again to send.

You can start more than one thread.

Threads in the HE tab replace the Editor tab. Messages can't be edited or deleted after you send them, so check them before you send.

5. Version list

View an earlier manuscript version

The manuscript header shows the version you are viewing. It also shows whether it is the current version, when it was submitted, and how many files it includes.

Select the version name in the manuscript header. Select an earlier version from the list. The manuscript text and file list update to show that version. Select Back to current to return to the latest version.

Each version in the list shows its submission date and number of files.



Download files

Use Files in the manuscript header to download:

all files for a version as a ZIP file

a file group, such as Manuscript, Figures, Tables, or Supplementary (where available)

an individual file

What to know

Comments and review reports remain visible while you view an earlier version. You can only add or edit comments on the current version.

A new version is created only when the authors upload a new file. A reply in a thread does not create a new version.

The version list is not available during Independent Review, because the authors have not yet uploaded a revision.

You can view and download files from the version list, but you cannot upload, replace, or delete files there.

Threads in the HE tab replace the Editor tab. Messages can't be edited or deleted after you send them, so check them before you send.

6. Make your decision

When you are ready, select Make your decision from the manuscript page.

You can accept, reject, or request a revision. The same conditions apply as in Legacy, including the required number of review reports.

After you submit a decision, the manuscript becomes read-only for you. A confirmation banner appears, and you cannot change the decision.

Reject a manuscript

Select Reject, then select Next. Choose a rejection reason and add your justification. The authors will see this justification. Review the rejection message. You can add a personal message to the authors. Select Reject manuscript to submit the reject decision.

Accept a manuscript

Select Accept, then select Next. Confirm that the manuscript is ready for publication and that there are no outstanding comments for the authors. Add an optional personal message and review the email. Select Accept manuscript to submit the accept decision.

Confirm before publishing: Does the optional personal message go to the authors, the editorial office, or both? The guide should use the product’s exact label and describe the recipient correctly.

Request a revision

You can request a revision after independent review or when review is finalized.

Select the revision option. Add an optional personal message to the authors. Review the email preview, including your personal message. Select Submit to send the revise decision.

The system emails the authors and opens a Revision requested thread in the conversation.

Decision status

After an accept or reject decision, the Editor tab shows the decision and the reason you selected next to the manuscript.

Quality checks

The AIRA quality checks screen is already live in all journals. An actions summary guides you to resolve pending checks, and an AI disclosure statement explains how AI is used. A new escalation option is available. You still resolve, block or escalate a check as before.

What you can do in the new platform

In the new platform you can:

see your tasks in My tasks

find, invite and assign reviewers, filter the reviewer queue, send reminders and revoke invitations

read the review reports next to the manuscript

start threads with the authors and reply, with a file if needed

open any earlier version and download its files

accept, reject or request a revision from Make your decision, with a personal message and a preview of what the authors will receive

download files from the Manuscript files section when it's shown

Not available in the new platform:

editing or deleting a message after you send it

changing your decision after you submit it

adding or editing comments while you view an earlier version

making your decision on a manuscript submitted before 17 November 2026

Still in Legacy for now:

These tasks are still completed in Legacy, the new platform will direct you there.

Moving a manuscript to another journal

The History screen and the Messages tab

Granting extensions

Frequently asked questions

Does the new platform change the peer review process?

No. It changes where you read review information, make decisions, and communicate with authors, not the rules of peer review. Your responsibilities and our publication criteria stay the same.

Where do I make my decision?

For manuscripts submitted on or after 17 November 2026, use Make your decision next to the manuscript. For manuscripts submitted before that date, make your decision in Legacy.

Can I change my decision after submitting it?

No. After you submit a decision, the manuscript becomes read-only for you and you cannot change the decision.

Why is there no version list on my manuscript?

The version list appears only after the authors upload a revised manuscript file. It is not available during Independent Review, because the manuscript has not yet been revised. Replies in threads do not create a new manuscript version.

A tab in Legacy shows a banner instead of its content. Is something wrong?

No. That feature has moved to the new platform. Select the button in the banner to open it.

Can I still download the manuscript?

Yes. You can download files from the Files menu in the manuscript header. You can also use the Manuscript files section when it is available.