Credit Roles
Description
Writing – review & editing
Preparation, creation and/or presentation of the published work by those from the original research group, specifically critical review, commentary, or revision – including pre or post-publication stages.
Writing – original draft
Preparation, creation and/or presentation of the published work, specifically writing the initial draft (including substantive translation).
Conceptualization
Ideas; formulation or evolution of overarching research goals and aims.
Data curation
Management activities to annotate (produce metadata), scrub data and maintain research data (including software code, where it is necessary for interpreting the data itself) for initial use and later re-use.
Formal analysis
Application of statistical, mathematical, computational, or other formal techniques to analyze or synthesize study data.
Funding acquisition
Acquisition of the financial support for the project leading to this publication.
Investigation
Conducting a research and investigation process, specifically performing the experiments, or data/evidence collection.
Methodology
Development or design of methodology; creation of models.
Project administration
Management and coordination responsibility for the research activity planning and execution.
Resources
Provision of study materials, reagents, materials, patients, laboratory samples, animals, instrumentation, computing resources, or other analysis tools.
Software
Programming, software development; designing computer programs; implementation of the computer code and supporting algorithms; testing of existing code components.
Supervision
Oversight and leadership responsibility for the research activity planning and execution, including mentorship external to the core team.
Validation
Verification, whether as a part of the activity or separate, of the overall replication/reproducibility of results/experiments and other research outputs.
Visualization
Preparation, creation and/or presentation of the published work, specifically visualization/data presentation.