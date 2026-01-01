For Reviewers: A clearer way to navigate peer review

From 17 November 2026, you can open earlier versions of a manuscript and see when a new version has been uploaded, without leaving the manuscript.

You already read the manuscript, add comments in context and write your review report in one place. The new peer review platform builds on that, so you always know which version you're reviewing and what to do next.

The rigor of peer review, our editorial standards and our publication criteria stay the same. The platform changes how you work with the manuscript, not what's expected of you.

In this guide: what's different, how to find your way around, what you can and can't do, and answers to common questions. We will refer to the original platform as ‘Classic’.

Why we're introducing the new platform

Peer review works best when feedback is clear and everyone is looking at the same thing. The new platform is built in small steps, tested with real users and improved with their feedback. For you, that means:

Everything in one place: you read the manuscript, add comments and write your report side by side.

A clear next step: My tasks page lists what you need to do.

No lost context: you can open any earlier version of the manuscript and its files from the manuscript header, and you're alerted when a new version is uploaded.

Where to complete each task

Task Where to complete each task See what needs your attention in My tasks New platform Suggest a colleague when you decline an invitation New platform Read the manuscript and add comments by highlighting text New platform Write and submit your review report and recommendation New platform See when the authors upload a new version New platform Read the authors’ responses and continue the discussion New platform Update your recommendation once your comments are addressed New platform View earlier manuscript versions and download their files New platform Download manuscript files to review in your own tools New platform Access History or the Messages tab Legacy

What stays the same?

You work with editors throughout the review process and meet the same publication and ethical requirements.

You submit a formal review report and recommendation.

You can add comments directly on the manuscript by highlighting text.

You can act at almost any time, as in Classic.

Editorial decisions are based on the quality and rigor of the research.

Prefer to work outside the workspace? You can download the manuscript at any time and review it in your own tools.

Navigating the new platform

1. Open the new platform

Links in emails, MyFrontiers, and other places still open Legacy, our original Review Forum. They don’t take you to the new platform automatically.

To move across, select Go to new experience in the banner at the top of Legacy, or in the Reviewer tab. The new platform opens in the same browser tab.

If a section or action has moved, Legacy shows a banner or pop-up that tells you where to find it. If a feature isn’t in the new platform yet, you’ll see a message that says so, with a Go to old Review Forum button.

2. If you decline an invitation

You can suggest another researcher in your comment. Include their email address. We match suggestions by email address, so a name or web link on its own can’t be used. Not every suggestion leads to an invitation.

3. Review the manuscript

Highlight text to add a comment. Your comment stays attached to that passage.

See your comments next to the relevant section and follow discussions linked to specific passages.

Take the tour the first time you open the workspace.

4. Submit your review report

When you’ve completed your assessment, submit your review report and recommendation from the panel on the right of the manuscript. In your report, you can:

assess the scientific quality of the manuscript

highlight strengths and areas for improvement

give clear, constructive feedback

recommend the next step

5. When a new version is uploaded

A pop-up tells you the authors have uploaded a new version.

Check the header. The latest version has a Current tag.

Review the authors’ responses and revisit the sections you annotated. Continue the discussion if you need clarification.

Once your comments are addressed, you can update your recommendation. You can endorse the manuscript, request further revisions, or raise remaining concerns with the Editor. Your recommendation contributes to the Editor’s decision.

6. Look at an earlier version

Select the version name in the header, for example Version 2 . The list opens beneath it.

Each entry shows what the version is, its date, and its number of files. A checkmark shows the version on screen.

Select an earlier version. The text and file list change to match it.

Select Back to current to return to the latest version.

Files in the header lists the files for the version on screen: Manuscript, Figures, Tables, and Supplementary where the version has them. You can download all files as a zip, a group, or a single file.

While you view an earlier version:

Your comments and review reports stay in their panels. A comment belongs to the version it was written on, so replies written later aren’t shown there.

You can’t add or edit comments. Select Back to current first.

A new version exists only once the authors upload a new file. A reply on its own doesn’t create one. In independent review, there’s no version list because the manuscript hasn’t been revised.

7. Prefer to work outside the platform?

You can download the manuscript files and review them in your own tools. If a pop-up appears when you download, it reminds you that comments stay linked to the text only when you add them in the platform.

Frequently asked questions

Does the new platform change the peer review process?

No. The platform changes how you review a manuscript, not what’s expected of you. Editorial standards, your responsibilities, and publication criteria stay the same.

Can I comment directly on the manuscript?

Yes. Highlight the text and add your comment. It stays attached to that passage, so the Editor and authors can see exactly what you mean.

Will I still submit a review report?

Yes. You submit a formal review report and recommendation. You’ll find your report in the panel on the right of the manuscript.

How do I know which version I’m reviewing?

The manuscript header shows the version name, the date it was submitted, and a Current tag on the latest version. When the authors upload a new version, a pop-up tells you.

Why can’t I add a comment?

You may be viewing an earlier version. You can only add or edit comments on the current version, so select Back to current and try again.

Do I have to wait for the authors or the Editor before I start?

You can add comments and work on your report whenever it suits you.

Why does a tab in Legacy show a banner instead of its content?

That content has moved to the new platform. Click on the banner to go there.