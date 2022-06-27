Scope

Nutrition is one of the key determinants impacting ageing trajectories, age-related diseases and healthy longevity across the life course. Understanding the contribution of diet and nutrition on the mechanisms of ageing are crucial for developing interventions to delay the onset of age-related multi-morbidities for healthy longevity. This new section of Frontiers in Ageing aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of nutrition in ageing and longevity, from consumer, clinical and cellular nutrition to mental health, policy and the economic impact of ageing societies.

As dietary factors fundamentally influence the ageing trajectory across the life course and nutrition is a high profile field of research for extending healthy longevity, this Specialty Section considers the interrelationships between nutrition and ageing, from conception through to the maintenance of physical and cognitive wellness in the elderly. Nutritional interventions from caloric restriction and supplements through to the microbiome, education and government policy, influence ageing and longevity at the personal and societal levels. This Specialty Section covers research in molecular mechanisms and experimental models as well as translational consumer and clinical studies in ageing and longevity. Topics that will be considered include:

Nutrigenomics and Nutri(epi)genetics in ageing and healthy longevity

Nutrition as part of the exposome in ageing and healthy longevity

Nutrition and developmental programming of age-related diseases and healthy longevity

Nutritional influences on resilience against multimorbidity associated with ageing

The impact of nutrition on inflammation in aging and age-related diseases

Nutrition and cognitive function, mental health and psychological changes associated with brain ageing

Nutrition and physical activity in ageing and healthy longevity: from sports and exercise to frailty

Role of micronutrients in ageing and healthy longevity

Impact of nutrition on the microbiome in ageing and healthy longevity

Nutritional psychology, eating behaviour and malnutrition in ageing

Clinical nutrition in ageing and nutritional therapeutics for healthy longevity

Policy and societal interventions impacting sustainable diets and nutrition to enhance healthy longevity

Cell nutrition impacting molecular mechanisms of ageing, mitochondrial health and adaptive longevity pathways

Research Topics:

We welcome suggestions for Research Topics to be hosted by Nutrition in Ageing and Healthy Longevity

Relevant article collection, Dietary Strategies for Healthy Aging – Caloric Restriction and Beyond in Frontiers in Ageing reflects this section’s theme

Opening soon:

Nutri-epigenetics and Biological Clocks in Ageing and Longevity