Scope

The Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring section is dedicated to advancing the science and practice of allergy diagnosis, from clinical assessment and innovative diagnostic testing, through biomarker-guided decision-making and disease monitoring, to allergy delabelling. The section embraces the full spectrum of allergic disease, recognising that accurate, precise and timely diagnosis is the essential foundation of individualized patient care.

Led by Prof. Fatima Ferreira, the section welcomes submissions that deepen understanding of allergic disease across the full diagnostic pathway, from mechanistic insights to clinical tools, diagnostic algorithms, and real-world implementation of diagnostic advances.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Diagnostic testing and innovation: skin testing, provocation challenges, in vitro diagnosis, component-resolved diagnostics, molecular and multiplex allergy testing, and emerging point-of-care approaches

Risk stratification and clinical decision-making: diagnostic algorithms, severity scoring, phenotyping and endotyping, and biomarker-guided approaches to individualized patient management

Biomarkers and disease monitoring: biomarkers of sensitization, disease activity and progression, monitoring of treatment response, and prediction of allergy persistence or resolution

Allergy delabelling: risk-assessment frameworks, direct challenge protocols, outcomes of delabelling programmes, and health-system implementation

Digital health, AI, and decision support: AI-assisted diagnosis, machine learning approaches to diagnostic pattern recognition, clinical decision support tools, and telemedicine-enabled assessment

Occupational allergy diagnosis: diagnostic approaches to work-related allergic disease, incorporating specific inhalation challenges, serial peak flow monitoring, and medicolegal considerations

Pediatric allergy diagnosis: age-adapted diagnostic protocols, early-life sensitization and atopic march prediction, diagnosis of food allergy and anaphylaxis risk, prediction of tolerance development, and differential diagnosis of IgE-mediated and non-IgE-mediated reactions in pediatric populations

Submissions should provide substantive scientific or clinical insights into diagnostic approaches, tools, and decision-making frameworks. The section focuses on how diagnostic evidence is generated, validated, and applied to guide patient care, including at the diagnostic-therapeutic interface, while therapeutic interventions themselves are better suited to the Therapies and Therapeutic Targets section.

The section is committed to advancing SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, recognising that equitable access to accurate allergy diagnosis is a global health priority and that improving diagnostic precision directly reduces disease burden across populations and healthcare settings.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy diagnosis and monitoring to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.