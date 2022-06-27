fatima ferreira
University of Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
School of Medicine, Koç University
Sarıyer, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
Seongnam-si, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
McMaster University
Hamilton, Canada
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry, University of Salerno
Baronissi, Italy
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
School of Applied Psychology, College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences, University College Cork
Cork, Ireland
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
University of Giessen
Giessen, Germany
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Serviço Dermatologia, Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra
Coimbra / Portugal, Portugal
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Humanitas University
Rozzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Luxembourg Institute of Health
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring
Children's Hospital Srebrnjak
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Allergy Diagnosis and Monitoring