Scope

The Therapies, Therapeutic Targets & Mechanisms section of Frontiers in Allergy focuses on treatments for allergic diseases and the mechanisms of these treatments. Allergy has become recognized as a systems disease consisting of interactions and networks at multiple levels from the molecular and tissue level to organs, populations and the environment. The global rise in allergic diseases in recent decades has stimulated innovative research in novel remedies for prevention and treatment of allergic disease, including but not limited to:

· Biologics (recombinant DNA products) such as mAbs (against IL-4, IL-13, IL-33, IL-17, IL-25, IL-31, IL-33, IgE, TSLP)

· Small Molecules

· Allergen Immunotherapies

· Microbiotics

· Target organs involving the skin, upper and lower airway epithelium, upper and lower gastrointestine

· Understanding of drug mechanisms through skin barrier repair; reduction of Type 2 immunity in different organs; microbiome alteration and homeostasis; targeting of immunomodulatory or neuroimmune pathways (dectin-1, NMU)

· Identification of biomarkers to facilitate a precision medicine treatment approach

All published studies will contribute insights into therapies for allergic disease, therapeutic targets of these therapies or their mechanisms of action. Any papers focusing on broader identification of diagnostic and therapeutic tools for clinical use should be submitted to Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.