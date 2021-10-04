Scope

Studies of amphibian and reptile cellular and molecular biology grant unique perspectives into fundamental biological questions about environmental and evolutionary adaptations, regeneration and metamorphosis as well as novel avenues for conservation. The Cell and Developmental Biology section of Frontiers is dedicated to showcasing original research, reviews, and method papers that contribute to our understanding of these processes in herpetofauna.

Key areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Cellular Physiology: Insights into specialized cell types (e.g., chromatophores, venom glands, skin adaptations) and the intracellular signalling pathways that enable these species to thrive in diverse environments

Comparative Immunology: Investigations of conserved and divergent mechanisms of host immune defences, with insights into immune system evolution, adaptation, and function.

Developmental Toxicology: Understanding how environmental factors and pollutants affect cellular integrity and developmental success, supporting the journal’s commitment to SDG 15: Life on Land.

Embryogenesis and Morphogenesis: Investigations into the stages of embryonic development, organogenesis, and the genetic pathways governing body plan formation.

Evolutionary Developmental Biology: Comparative studies that explore how changes in developmental processes drive the evolution of unique herpetological traits and lineages.

Metamorphosis and Life-Cycle Transitions: Research into the hormonal, cellular, and epigenetic regulation of life-stage transitions, particularly in amphibians.

Neurobiology and Endocrinology: studies of how the nervous system and hormones, respectively, regulate physiology, behaviour, development, and their interactions in coordinating organismal responses

Regenerative Biology: Studies focusing on the cellular and molecular basis of tissue and limb regeneration, a hallmark of many herpetological species.

Sex Determination and Differentiation: Research into the cellular mechanisms of genotypic and temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD).

Stem Cell Research and Aging: Studies on cellular longevity, senescence, and the role of stem cells in growth and maintenance.

The Cell and Developmental Biology section functions as a unifying platform at the intersection of multiple research areas, addressing complex challenges in herpetological health and species preservation, serving as a definitive resource for the herpetology community.