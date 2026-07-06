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Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Neuroscience in Anesthesiology
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Neuroscience in Anesthesiology
Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Neuroscience in Anesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Neuroscience in Anesthesiology