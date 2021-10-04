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McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Department of Women's and Children's Health, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric Anesthesiology
University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf
Hamburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Pediatric Anesthesiology