Scope

The Pediatric Anesthesiology section is dedicated to publishing research that advances the safe, effective, and evidence-based anesthetic, analgesic, and perioperative management of pediatric patients — from the preterm neonate to the adolescent — across all clinical and procedural settings.

Led by Dr. Gianluca Bertolozio from McGill University, the section brings together perspectives from anesthesiology, pediatric surgery, critical care, and pain medicine, reflecting the inherently multidisciplinary nature of pediatric perioperative care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

airway management, ventilation strategies, and respiratory physiology in children

global health and equity considerations, including gender, equity, diversity, and inclusion, and anesthesia care in limited-resource settings

neurodevelopmental outcomes, neurological safety of anesthesia exposure, and long-term

cognitive and behavioral effects in pediatric patients

neonatal and infant anesthesia, including considerations specific to preterm and term

newborns undergoing surgical and non-surgical procedures perioperative assessment, optimization, and outcomes research in pediatric anesthesia care

pharmacology of anesthetic agents in the pediatric population, including developmental

pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and novel anesthetic techniques

regional anesthesia, nerve blocks, and acute postoperative pain management in children

sedation and anesthesia outside the operating room, including procedural sedation in radiology, endoscopy, and emergency settings

anesthetic and perioperative management of special populations, including children with congenital heart disease, rare syndromes, metabolic disorders, obesity, and other complex comorbidities Submissions should address clinically or scientifically meaningful questions in pediatric anesthesiology and provide rigorous methodology, whether through prospective or retrospective clinical studies, systematic reviews, translational research, or well-documented case series with a clear educational contribution. The section does not primarily seek purely descriptive case reports without generalizable educational value or relevance to pediatric perioperative practice. Studies focused primarily on surgical technique, operative outcomes, or device performance — where anesthesia or analgesia features as an incidental element rather than the central investigative question — are better directed to a surgical or procedural section. The Pediatric Anesthesiology section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in pediatric anesthesiology to clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and the global healthcare community.