benedetta bonazzi
Unità di Neurologia, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria di Modena
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Unità di Neurologia, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria di Modena
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Anesthesiology