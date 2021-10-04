Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
CCMAR - Centro de Ciências do Mar
Faro, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Welfare in Aquaculture
University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Somanya, Ghana
Associate Editor
Welfare in Aquaculture
Sao Paulo State University - UNESP
Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil
Associate Editor
Welfare in Aquaculture
Universidade Federal de Jataí
Jataí, Brazil
Associate Editor
Welfare in Aquaculture