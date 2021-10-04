Scope

The global aquaculture industry is currently navigating a period of rapid expansion alongside significant challenges, including persistent disease outbreaks, high mortality rates, and the urgent need for long-term environmental and social sustainability. Central to resolving these issues is the understanding and improvement of the behavior and welfare of aquatic animals.

The Welfare in Aquaculture section focuses on the integration of animal welfare science into aquaculture practices to reduce economic losses, enhance food safety, and promote the “green” and ethical evolution of the industry. We view Aquatic Animal Welfare (AAW) not merely as a technical requirement, but as a cornerstone of sustainable aquatic food systems, environmental stewardship, and climate justice.

In alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and in response to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) 2021 Aquatic Animal Health and Welfare Strategy, this section seeks to bridge the gap between welfare theory and industry implementation.

We welcome original research, reviews, and perspective articles that explore the following themes:

Welfare-Centric Production: Impact of production systems, nutrition, and environmental conditions on welfare; welfare implications of the domestication of novel species.

Impact of production systems, nutrition, and environmental conditions on welfare; welfare implications of the domestication of novel species. Assessment and Technology: Development and validation of Operational Welfare Indicators (OWIs); novel sensing technologies, AI, and precision aquaculture tools for real-time welfare monitoring.

Development and validation of Operational Welfare Indicators (OWIs); novel sensing technologies, AI, and precision aquaculture tools for real-time welfare monitoring. Health and Biology: The intersection of welfare and disease management; the neurobiology of pain, consciousness, and stress; stress-coping styles and their behavioral expressions.

The intersection of welfare and disease management; the neurobiology of pain, consciousness, and stress; stress-coping styles and their behavioral expressions. Genetic and Breeding: Selection for welfare-friendly traits and the ethical implications of genetic interventions.

Selection for welfare-friendly traits and the ethical implications of genetic interventions. Life-Cycle Welfare: Handling, transportation, and humane slaughter methods; welfare considerations throughout the entire value chain.

Handling, transportation, and humane slaughter methods; welfare considerations throughout the entire value chain. Climate and Environment: The impact of climate change on aquatic animal behavior and welfare; welfare as a component of climate resilience.

The impact of climate change on aquatic animal behavior and welfare; welfare as a component of climate resilience. Ethics and Society: Societal recognition of AAW; policy development, governance, and the ethics of intensive aquatic farming.

This section encourages interdisciplinary submissions that provide scientific breakthroughs to ensure the resilient and responsible treatment of all aquatic species in production.

Please note: Manuscripts focusing exclusively on ornamental aquatic animals or conventional fisheries management are outside the scope of this journal.