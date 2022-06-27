jhon buenhombre
Fundación Universitaria Agraria de Colombia UNIAGRARIA
Bogotá, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Fundación Universitaria Agraria de Colombia UNIAGRARIA
Bogotá, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Research Center in Animal Production and Aquaculture, Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (CREA) - Monterotondo
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Cawthron Institute
Nelson, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Department of Marine Biology, Faculty of Marine Sciences, Catholic University of the North
Antofagasta, Chile
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Faculty of Fishery and Protection of Waters, University of South Bohemia
Vodňany, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Tromsø, Norway
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Bihar Animal Sciences University
Patna, India
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Doctorado en Ciencias Morfológicas, Universidad de La Frontera
Temuco, Chile
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center
Iloilo City, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Dalian Ocean University
Dalian, China
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture
Universidade Federal do Oeste do Para - Campus Monte Alegre
Santarém, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Welfare in Aquaculture