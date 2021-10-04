Scope

The Diversity, Conservation and Biogeography section publishes high quality, rigorously peer-reviewed, research, reviews, and commentaries on the broad range of topics that falls under the study of biodiversity, its origin, and preservation. We welcome submissions of manuscripts that report new integrative or comparative information that advances our understanding of arachnid speciation, diversity, distribution, and conservation. Our emphasis is on broad taxonomic scope where acarologists and arachnologists find a joint venue, and also invite articles on other extant or extinct chelicerates.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Estimation of species richness on local and global scales, and research based on comparative biodiversity.

- The distribution of diversity, endemism, the origin of species, and fundamental and comparative biogeography addressing how species came to occupy landmasses and the patterns and processes of diversification along broad time scales.

- Estimation of conservation priorities, assessment, and conservation status of species and communities, and research on topics that cause major threats to biodiversity (climate change, habitat degradation, etc).

- The use of the phylogenetic methodology in diversity and conservation research ranging from ecological to evolutionary time scales.