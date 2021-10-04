Scope

The Microbiota, Vector Biology and Diseases section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research at the interface between arachnology, microbiology and disease ecology. This section focuses on interactions between arachnids – including ticks, mites, spiders and scorpions, as well as their close chelicerate relatives – and the microbes that inhabit them and their environments, and how these interactions shape health, disease and vector biology.

Microbe–host interactions play an integral role in the evolution, ecology and epidemiology of arachnid-associated diseases. In this context, the section welcomes significant contributions in areas including, but not limited to:

- Diversity and functions of microbes associated with arachnids

- Microbe–microbe and microbe–arachnid interactions, including symbiotic and syntrophic relationships

- Microbiota-mediated interactions among arachnids, plants, animals and soil ecosystems, including the ecological services of arachnids to soil and plant microbiota

- Microarthropods and soil microbiota

- Pathogens transmitted by arachnids and their interactions with host and vector microbiota

- Microbiota-mediated modulation of vector competence, vectorial capacity and pathogen transmission by arachnids

- Roles of host and vector microbiota in infectious and allergic diseases involving arachnids

- Metagenomics, genomics and post-genomic approaches applied to arachnid-associated microbial communities and pathogens

- Microbiota-based and microbe-targeted strategies to prevent, control and treat diseases caused by or transmitted by arachnids

All submissions must provide insights that explicitly connect arachnids (and their close relatives) with microbiota, vector biology or disease processes. Studies focused on general microbiology or disease without a clear and substantial link to arachnids fall outside the scope of this section and should be directed to more specialized venues such as Frontiers in Microbiology.