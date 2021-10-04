Scope

The Silk and Biomaterials section publishes high quality, rigorously peer reviewed research articles, reviews and commentaries on arachnid silks and other biomaterials, as well as their structures, functions and applications. We welcome submissions on all arachnid taxa, including spiders, mites, ticks, pseudoscorpions and scorpions, and on the full diversity of biomaterials they produce.

This section covers the biology, chemistry, physics and engineering of arachnid biomaterials, from molecules to organisms and ecosystems. We are interested in both fundamental and applied studies, including bioinspired and biomimetic approaches.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Production, secretion and deployment of arachnid silks and other biomaterials

- Molecular composition, structure, self assembly and mechanical properties of silks and related materials

- Physiology and biochemistry of silk glands and other biomaterial producing tissues

- Architecture, function and performance of webs, nests, cocoons, egg sacs and other biomaterial based structures

- Adaptive, ecological and evolutionary roles of silks and biomaterials (e.g. prey capture, protection, dispersal, communication, reproduction)

- Environmental interactions and durability of arachnid biomaterials, including responses to abiotic and biotic factors

- Bioinspired and biomimetic applications of arachnid silks and biomaterials in materials science, medicine, agriculture and engineering

- Experimental, theoretical and modelling approaches to the design, optimization and fabrication of arachnid inspired materials

Genetic, genomic or transcriptomic analyses are welcome when they directly support understanding of biomaterial composition, production, function or evolution.